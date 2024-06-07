Dar es Salaam International Fair (DITF): June 28 to July 13 2024

The 48th edition of the Dar es Salaam International Fair (DITF) will be held from June 28 to July 13, 2024, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial capital.

DITF, organized annually by the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) in collaboration with both public and private sectors, provides a platform for traders and service providers to showcase their products. Established in 2009, TanTrade is tasked with regulating, developing, and promoting trade within and outside Tanzania.

Over the years, DITF has established itself as a significant event for local and international businesses, acting as a gateway for trade and investment in Tanzania and its neighboring landlocked countries. The event benefits from the services of the Dar es Salaam harbor, effectively serving the region and enabling access to markets in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

The fair has consistently attracted a growing number of participants. In 2023, over 3,500 local companies and 200 foreign companies from 26 countries participated, drawing a total of 300,000 visitors. The event provides a valuable forum for business exchange and has proven profitable for participants, maintaining its popularity year after year.

The 48th DITF, themed “Tanzania: Your Best Destination for Trade and Investment,” aimed to open more doors for international communities to access the markets of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC). Tanzania is a founding member of both regional organizations.

Participants in the DITF include private industrial companies, sector associations, financial institutions, ministries, international development organizations, embassies, and media outlets. Visitors encompass government officials, diplomats, political leaders, and the general public.

The trade fair showcases a wide range of products, including agricultural goods, foodstuffs, textiles, manufactured products, furniture, construction materials, automobiles, electrical goods, chemicals, cosmetics, timber, trade services, engineering products, machinery, electronics, software, and handicrafts.

More than 200 foreign companies from over 26 countries and more than 4,000 local companies are expected to attend the 48th edition, offering exhibitors an opportunity to demonstrate their products, services, and technologies to new markets.

For participation details, visit www.tantrade.go.tz, email sac@tantrade.go.tz or info@tantrade.go.tz, or call/WhatsApp +255 733 002 014.