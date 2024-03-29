EAC And EnergyNet Sign Partnership For East Africa Energy Cooperation Summit 2025

The East African Community (EAC) has partnered with EnergyNet to help fulfill its pledge to bolster the region’s energy sector, citing a dedicated regional event as the perfect platform to spark debate and change.

An agreement has been signed in Washington DC confirming the patronage of the EAC for EnergyNet’s future editions of the Tanzania Energy Cooperation Summit (TECS).

The partnership has a primary objective of bolstering the region’s energy sector and enhancing collaboration among and between all East African countries.

This aligns perfectly with the EAC’s priorities for 2022-2026, which include increasing visibility, stakeholder knowledge, and awareness around the region’s power challenges.

To help drive this mission, the partnership with EAC was announced at the two-day Powering Africa Summit, held in the U.S. capital on 5-6 March, alongside the rebranding of TECS into a broader, regional investors summit from 2025 under the title “The East Africa Energy Cooperation Summit (EA-ECS)”.

“This partnership demonstrates our commitment to shaping a prosperous, competitive, secure, stable and politically united East Africa,” commented H.E. Honourable Andrea Malueth, Deputy Secretary General (Infrastructure, Productive, Social & Political Sectors), East African Community Secretariat.

“Energy is a pillar for development and growth and is crucial for the functioning of the economies of the EAC Partner States. The East Africa Energy Cooperation Summit will serve as the ideal platform for advancing projects and bringing tangible changes in the industry.”

The EAC is the regional intergovernmental organization formed by its eight partner states, with more than 300 million citizens who stand to benefit from this alignment of strategy and positive intention, as both the EAC and EnergyNet seek to promote critical infrastructure projects and C&I investment opportunities across both urban and rural communities.

Simon Gosling, Managing Director, EnergyNet said, “The East African Community (EAC) is the heart of one of the fastest growing regions in the world. A massive influx of investment creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity for governments across the region to unite behind this transformational moment which can lift tens of millions of people into the middle income and above bracket. Energy infrastructure and investment is the critical catalyst, and we will address this with public and private sector stakeholders through our Official Partnership with the East African Community. The future is bright; the future is electrified…”