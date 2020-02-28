Stanbic Bank Host Breakfast to Discuss Opportunities in Mozambique Oil and Gas Sector TOPICS:GasOilStanbic Tanzania Standard Bank Head of Oil and Gas Paul Eardley-Taylor speaking about the opportunities resulting from Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas project, during a breakfast session held in Dar es Salaam, recently. Stanbic Bank is committed to facilitating investment in the oil and gas sector to promote industrialization and economic growth. February 28, 2020 Standard Bank Head of Corporate Banking – Mozambique, Chris Caley speaking about the opportunities resulting from the Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas project, during a breakfast session held in Dar es Salaam, recently. Stanbic Bank is committed to facilitating investment in the oil and gas sector to promote industrialization and economic growth. RELATED: Ntorya-2 Gas Drilling to Commence in December 2016