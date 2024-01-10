Ecobank Announced as an Official Sponsor for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023

On 13th December 2023, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Ecobank, the leading pan-African banking group, as an Official Sponsor of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, the biggest event in Africa, will kick off on 13 January 2024 in Côte d’Ivoire.

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, of Ecobank Group, said: “The TotalEnergies CAF AFCON tournament highlights the immense sense of pride that Africans across our continent and around the world feel during the matches. As the pan-African bank, we are proud to associate Ecobank with the Confederation of African Football to contribute to the success of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, the largest and most-enjoyed football tournament, inspiring passion across Africa. Football transcends borders. It brings communities together, fully aligning with Ecobank’s commitment to drive regional integration. It is an honor for Ecobank to play a key role in bringing millions of Africans together to live their passion for football, making sure that loyal customers benefit from this experience.”

Ecobank carries the pan-African spirit in its DNA, and this partnership with the Confederation of African Football demonstrates its commitment to its pan-African heritage, reinforcing its connection with hundreds of millions of Africans who will be celebrating the magic of football at AFCON 2023.

Sixteen of the 35 African countries in which Ecobank has a presence are among the 24 that are competing in Côte d’Ivoire.

In Tanzania, Ecobank began operations in January 2010 and has since grown to include several branches across the country.

