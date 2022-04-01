DSE Turnover Up By +364% on Week 13 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 1st April 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,236.97 bln (USD 7,091.88 mln), up by +0.88% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,095.03 bln).

Meanwhile, the total turnover at the exchange reached TZS 384.63 mln from 294,106 shares traded in 41 deals; and TZS 20.37 Billion from bonds traded in 20 deals.

This is an increase of a wapping +364.56% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 384.63 mln.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +2.35%.

Indexes Closing Value Friday 1st April 2022 Closing Value Friday 25th March 2022 Change (%) All Share Index (DSEI) 1,947.85 1,930.82 +0.88% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3,878.82 3,849.08 +0.77% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,128.56 5,110.95 +0.34% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,209.77 3,136.19 +2.35% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.28 2,134.28 0.00%

Stocks

Once again, the best-performing stock of the week was NICO (+22.62%), followed by CRDB (+5.41%) and JATU (+5.26%).

Company Closing Price TZS Friday 1st April 2022 Closing Price TZS Friday 25th March 2022 Price Change (%) CRDB 390 370 +5.41% DCB 195 190 +2.63% DSE 1,500 1,500 0.00% EABL 3,080 3,000 +2.67% JATU 200 190 +5.26% JHL 5,500 5,500 0.00% KA 80 80 0.00% KCB 880 880 0.00% MBP 490 490 0.00% MCB 395 405 -2.47% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 515 420 +22.62% NMB 2,700 2,700 0.00% NMG 400 400 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 490 490 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 2,000 1,680 +19.05% TICL 350 350 0.00% TOL 560 570 -1.75% TPCC 4,100 4,100 0.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 12.00 bln was traded at prices of 106.4855% and 112.7969% in 2 deal(s).

A 7-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.08% and a face value of TZS 0.07 bln was traded at 99.3090% in 1 deal(s).

The market also traded a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 1.53 bln at 127.7417% in 1 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 2.94 bln was traded at prices of 136.5000%, 139.3924% and 140.0221% in 3 deal(s).

Furthermore, a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.73 bln was traded at prices of 136.1534%, 136.2134%, 137.5000%, 140.0000% and 147.2989% in 13 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.