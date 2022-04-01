DSE Turnover Up By +364% on Week 13 of 2022

TOPICS:
DSE Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange

April 1, 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 1st April 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,236.97 bln (USD 7,091.88 mln), up by +0.88% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,095.03 bln).

Meanwhile, the total turnover at the exchange reached TZS 384.63 mln from 294,106 shares traded in 41 deals; and TZS 20.37 Billion from bonds traded in 20 deals.

This is an increase of a wapping +364.56% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 384.63 mln.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +2.35%.

IndexesClosing Value Friday 1st April 2022Closing Value Friday 25th March 2022 Change (%)
All Share Index (DSEI)1,947.851,930.82+0.88%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)3,878.823,849.08+0.77%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,128.565,110.95+0.34%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)3,209.773,136.19+2.35%
Commercial Services (CS)2,134.282,134.280.00%

Stocks

Once again, the best-performing stock of the week was NICO (+22.62%), followed by CRDB (+5.41%) and JATU (+5.26%).

CompanyClosing Price TZS Friday 1st April 2022Closing Price TZS Friday 25th March 2022Price Change (%)
CRDB390370+5.41%
DCB195190+2.63%
DSE1,5001,5000.00%
EABL3,0803,000+2.67%
JATU200190+5.26%
JHL5,5005,5000.00%
KA80800.00%
KCB8808800.00%
MBP4904900.00%
MCB395405-2.47%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO515420+22.62%
NMB2,7002,7000.00%
NMG4004000.00%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4904900.00%
SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL2,0001,680+19.05%
TICL3503500.00%
TOL560570-1.75%
TPCC4,1004,1000.00%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 12.00 bln was traded at prices of 106.4855% and 112.7969% in 2 deal(s).

A 7-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.08% and a face value of TZS 0.07 bln was traded at 99.3090% in 1 deal(s).

The market also traded a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 1.53 bln at 127.7417% in 1 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 2.94 bln was traded at prices of 136.5000%, 139.3924% and 140.0221% in 3 deal(s).

Furthermore, a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.73 bln was traded at prices of 136.1534%, 136.2134%, 137.5000%, 140.0000% and 147.2989% in 13 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.

