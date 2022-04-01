DSE Turnover Up By +364% on Week 13 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 1st April 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,236.97 bln (USD 7,091.88 mln), up by +0.88% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,095.03 bln).
Meanwhile, the total turnover at the exchange reached TZS 384.63 mln from 294,106 shares traded in 41 deals; and TZS 20.37 Billion from bonds traded in 20 deals.
This is an increase of a wapping +364.56% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 384.63 mln.
Indexes
The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +2.35%.
|Indexes
|Closing Value Friday 1st April 2022
|Closing Value Friday 25th March 2022
|Change (%)
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,947.85
|1,930.82
|+0.88%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|3,878.82
|3,849.08
|+0.77%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,128.56
|5,110.95
|+0.34%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|3,209.77
|3,136.19
|+2.35%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.28
|2,134.28
|0.00%
Stocks
Once again, the best-performing stock of the week was NICO (+22.62%), followed by CRDB (+5.41%) and JATU (+5.26%).
|Company
|Closing Price TZS Friday 1st April 2022
|Closing Price TZS Friday 25th March 2022
|Price Change (%)
|CRDB
|390
|370
|+5.41%
|DCB
|195
|190
|+2.63%
|DSE
|1,500
|1,500
|0.00%
|EABL
|3,080
|3,000
|+2.67%
|JATU
|200
|190
|+5.26%
|JHL
|5,500
|5,500
|0.00%
|KA
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|880
|880
|0.00%
|MBP
|490
|490
|0.00%
|MCB
|395
|405
|-2.47%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|515
|420
|+22.62%
|NMB
|2,700
|2,700
|0.00%
|NMG
|400
|400
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|490
|490
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|2,000
|1,680
|+19.05%
|TICL
|350
|350
|0.00%
|TOL
|560
|570
|-1.75%
|TPCC
|4,100
|4,100
|0.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 12.00 bln was traded at prices of 106.4855% and 112.7969% in 2 deal(s).
A 7-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.08% and a face value of TZS 0.07 bln was traded at 99.3090% in 1 deal(s).
The market also traded a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 1.53 bln at 127.7417% in 1 deal(s).
A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 2.94 bln was traded at prices of 136.5000%, 139.3924% and 140.0221% in 3 deal(s).
Furthermore, a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.73 bln was traded at prices of 136.1534%, 136.2134%, 137.5000%, 140.0000% and 147.2989% in 13 deal(s).
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.