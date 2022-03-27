DSE Turnover Up By +18% on Week 12 of 2022

March 27, 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 25th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,095.03 bln (USD 7,029.89 mln), down by -0.52% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,127.22 bln).

However, the total turnover at the exchange reached TZS 384.63 mln from 294,106 shares traded in 41 deals; and TZS 20.37 Billion from bonds traded in 20 deals.

This is an increase of +18.68% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 324.09 mln.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +1.57%.

IndexesClosing Value Friday 25th March 2022Closing Value Friday 18th March 2022 Change (%)
All Share Index (DSEI)1,930.821,934.67-0.20%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)3,849.083,832.80+0.42%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,110.955,107.15+0.07%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)3,136.193,087.63+1.57%
Commercial Services (CS)2,134.282,134.280.00%

Stocks

Once again, the best-performing stocks of the week were TCCL (+9.09%), and NICO (+5.00%).

CompanyClosing Price TZS Friday 25th March 2022Closing Price TZS Friday 18th March 2022Price Change (%)
CRDB370355+4.23%
DCB190195-2.56%
DSE1,5001,440+4.17%
EABL3,0003,020-0.66%
JATU190240-20.83%
JHL5,5005,5000.00%
KA80800.00%
KCB880900-2.22%
MBP4904900.00%
MCB405450-10.00%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO420400+5.00%
NMB2,7002,7000.00%
NMG4004000.00%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4904900.00%
SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL1,6801,540+9.09%
TICL3503500.00%
TOL5705700.00%
TPCC4,1004,120-0.49%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 12.00 bln was traded at prices of 106.4855% and 112.7969% in 2 deal(s).

A 7-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.08% and a face value of TZS 0.07 bln was traded at 99.3090% in 1 deal(s).

A 7-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.08% and a face value of TZS 0.07 bln was traded at 99.3090% in 1 deal(s).

The market also traded a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 1.53 bln at 127.7417% in 1 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 2.94 bln was traded at prices of 136.5000%, 139.3924% and 140.0221% in 3 deal(s). Furthermore, a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.73 bln was traded at prices of 136.1534%, 136.2134%, 137.5000%, 140.0000% and 147.2989% in 13 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.

