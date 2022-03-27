DSE Turnover Up By +18% on Week 12 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 25th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,095.03 bln (USD 7,029.89 mln), down by -0.52% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,127.22 bln).

However, the total turnover at the exchange reached TZS 384.63 mln from 294,106 shares traded in 41 deals; and TZS 20.37 Billion from bonds traded in 20 deals.

This is an increase of +18.68% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 324.09 mln.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +1.57%.

Indexes Closing Value Friday 25th March 2022 Closing Value Friday 18th March 2022 Change (%) All Share Index (DSEI) 1,930.82 1,934.67 -0.20% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3,849.08 3,832.80 +0.42% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,110.95 5,107.15 +0.07% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,136.19 3,087.63 +1.57% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.28 2,134.28 0.00%

Stocks

Once again, the best-performing stocks of the week were TCCL (+9.09%), and NICO (+5.00%).

Company Closing Price TZS Friday 25th March 2022 Closing Price TZS Friday 18th March 2022 Price Change (%) CRDB 370 355 +4.23% DCB 190 195 -2.56% DSE 1,500 1,440 +4.17% EABL 3,000 3,020 -0.66% JATU 190 240 -20.83% JHL 5,500 5,500 0.00% KA 80 80 0.00% KCB 880 900 -2.22% MBP 490 490 0.00% MCB 405 450 -10.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 420 400 +5.00% NMB 2,700 2,700 0.00% NMG 400 400 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 490 490 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,680 1,540 +9.09% TICL 350 350 0.00% TOL 570 570 0.00% TPCC 4,100 4,120 -0.49% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 12.00 bln was traded at prices of 106.4855% and 112.7969% in 2 deal(s).

A 7-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.08% and a face value of TZS 0.07 bln was traded at 99.3090% in 1 deal(s).

The market also traded a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 1.53 bln at 127.7417% in 1 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 2.94 bln was traded at prices of 136.5000%, 139.3924% and 140.0221% in 3 deal(s). Furthermore, a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.73 bln was traded at prices of 136.1534%, 136.2134%, 137.5000%, 140.0000% and 147.2989% in 13 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.