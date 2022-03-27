DSE Turnover Up By +18% on Week 12 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 25th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,095.03 bln (USD 7,029.89 mln), down by -0.52% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,127.22 bln).
However, the total turnover at the exchange reached TZS 384.63 mln from 294,106 shares traded in 41 deals; and TZS 20.37 Billion from bonds traded in 20 deals.
This is an increase of +18.68% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 324.09 mln.
Indexes
The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +1.57%.
|Indexes
|Closing Value Friday 25th March 2022
|Closing Value Friday 18th March 2022
|Change (%)
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,930.82
|1,934.67
|-0.20%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|3,849.08
|3,832.80
|+0.42%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,110.95
|5,107.15
|+0.07%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|3,136.19
|3,087.63
|+1.57%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.28
|2,134.28
|0.00%
Stocks
Once again, the best-performing stocks of the week were TCCL (+9.09%), and NICO (+5.00%).
|Company
|Closing Price TZS Friday 25th March 2022
|Closing Price TZS Friday 18th March 2022
|Price Change (%)
|CRDB
|370
|355
|+4.23%
|DCB
|190
|195
|-2.56%
|DSE
|1,500
|1,440
|+4.17%
|EABL
|3,000
|3,020
|-0.66%
|JATU
|190
|240
|-20.83%
|JHL
|5,500
|5,500
|0.00%
|KA
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|880
|900
|-2.22%
|MBP
|490
|490
|0.00%
|MCB
|405
|450
|-10.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|420
|400
|+5.00%
|NMB
|2,700
|2,700
|0.00%
|NMG
|400
|400
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|490
|490
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,680
|1,540
|+9.09%
|TICL
|350
|350
|0.00%
|TOL
|570
|570
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,100
|4,120
|-0.49%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 12.00 bln was traded at prices of 106.4855% and 112.7969% in 2 deal(s).
A 7-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.08% and a face value of TZS 0.07 bln was traded at 99.3090% in 1 deal(s).
The market also traded a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 1.53 bln at 127.7417% in 1 deal(s).
A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 2.94 bln was traded at prices of 136.5000%, 139.3924% and 140.0221% in 3 deal(s). Furthermore, a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.73 bln was traded at prices of 136.1534%, 136.2134%, 137.5000%, 140.0000% and 147.2989% in 13 deal(s).
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.