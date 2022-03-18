DSE Turnover Up By +593% on Week 11 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 18th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,127.22 bln (USD 7,043.95 mln), down by -0.32% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,179.21 bln).

However, the total turnover at the exchange reached TZS 324.09 mln from 656,573 shares traded in 29 deals; and TZS 18.02 Billion from bonds traded in 14 deals.

This is an increase of +593.24% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of 46.75 mln on Friday 11th March 2022.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.54%. However, the Industrial & Allied (IA) index lost 24.77% of its value.

Indexes Closing Value Friday 18th March 2022 Closing Value Friday 11th March 2022 Change (%) All Share Index (DSEI) 1,934.67 1,940.91 -0.32% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3,832.80 3,822.56 +0.27% Industrial & Allied (IA) 3,832.80 5,094.95 -24.77% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,087.63 3,071.06 +0.54% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.28 2,134.28 0.00%

Stocks

The best-performing stocks of the week were TCCL (+13.24%), and NICO (+11.11%).

Company Closing Price TZS Friday 18th March 2022 Closing Price TZS Friday 11th March 2022 Price Change (%) CRDB 355 350 +1.43% DCB 195 195 0.00% DSE 1,440 1,420 +1.41% EABL 3,020 3,120 -3.21% JATU 240 300 -20.00% JHL 5,500 5,500 0.00% KA 80 80 0.00% KCB 900 900 0.00% MBP 490 490 0.00% MCB 450 500 -10.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 400 360 +11.11% NMB 2,700 2,700 0.00% NMG 400 400 0.00% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 490 490 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,540 1,360 +13.24% TICL 350 350 0.00% TOL 570 570 0.00% TPCC 4,120 4,100 +0.49% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 0.01 bln was traded at 102.0000% in 1 deal(s).

A 7-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.08% and a face value of TZS 10.00 bln was traded at 111.1543% in 2 deal(s). The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.77 bln at prices of 130.6461%, 131.8002%, 133.8708%, 138.4056% and 138.7366% in 5 deal(s).

A 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 4.13 bln was traded at prices of 137.5150%, 139.2077%, 140.2989%, 143.6642% and 147.0468% in 6 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.