DSE Turnover Up By +593% on Week 11 of 2022

March 18, 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 18th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,127.22 bln (USD 7,043.95 mln), down by -0.32% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,179.21 bln).

However, the total turnover at the exchange reached TZS 324.09 mln from 656,573 shares traded in 29 deals; and TZS 18.02 Billion from bonds traded in 14 deals.

This is an increase of +593.24% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of 46.75 mln on Friday 11th March 2022.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.54%. However, the Industrial & Allied (IA) index lost 24.77% of its value.

IndexesClosing Value Friday 18th March 2022Closing Value Friday 11th March 2022 Change (%)
All Share Index (DSEI)1,934.671,940.91-0.32%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)3,832.803,822.56+0.27%
Industrial & Allied (IA)3,832.805,094.95-24.77%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)3,087.633,071.06+0.54%
Commercial Services (CS)2,134.282,134.280.00%

Stocks

The best-performing stocks of the week were TCCL (+13.24%), and NICO (+11.11%).

CompanyClosing Price TZS Friday 18th March 2022Closing Price TZS Friday 11th March 2022Price Change (%)
CRDB355350+1.43%
DCB1951950.00%
DSE1,4401,420+1.41%
EABL3,0203,120-3.21%
JATU240300-20.00%
JHL5,5005,5000.00%
KA80800.00%
KCB9009000.00%
MBP4904900.00%
MCB450500-10.00%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO400360+11.11%
NMB2,7002,7000.00%
NMG4004000.00%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4904900.00%
SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL1,5401,360+13.24%
TICL3503500.00%
TOL5705700.00%
TPCC4,1204,100+0.49%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 0.01 bln was traded at 102.0000% in 1 deal(s).

A 7-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.08% and a face value of TZS 10.00 bln was traded at 111.1543% in 2 deal(s). The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.77 bln at prices of 130.6461%, 131.8002%, 133.8708%, 138.4056% and 138.7366% in 5 deal(s).

A 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 4.13 bln was traded at prices of 137.5150%, 139.2077%, 140.2989%, 143.6642% and 147.0468% in 6 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.

