DSE Turnover Up By +593% on Week 11 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 18th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,127.22 bln (USD 7,043.95 mln), down by -0.32% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,179.21 bln).
However, the total turnover at the exchange reached TZS 324.09 mln from 656,573 shares traded in 29 deals; and TZS 18.02 Billion from bonds traded in 14 deals.
This is an increase of +593.24% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of 46.75 mln on Friday 11th March 2022.
Indexes
The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.54%. However, the Industrial & Allied (IA) index lost 24.77% of its value.
|Indexes
|Closing Value Friday 18th March 2022
|Closing Value Friday 11th March 2022
|Change (%)
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,934.67
|1,940.91
|-0.32%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|3,832.80
|3,822.56
|+0.27%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|3,832.80
|5,094.95
|-24.77%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|3,087.63
|3,071.06
|+0.54%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.28
|2,134.28
|0.00%
Stocks
The best-performing stocks of the week were TCCL (+13.24%), and NICO (+11.11%).
|Company
|Closing Price TZS Friday 18th March 2022
|Closing Price TZS Friday 11th March 2022
|Price Change (%)
|CRDB
|355
|350
|+1.43%
|DCB
|195
|195
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,440
|1,420
|+1.41%
|EABL
|3,020
|3,120
|-3.21%
|JATU
|240
|300
|-20.00%
|JHL
|5,500
|5,500
|0.00%
|KA
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|900
|900
|0.00%
|MBP
|490
|490
|0.00%
|MCB
|450
|500
|-10.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|400
|360
|+11.11%
|NMB
|2,700
|2,700
|0.00%
|NMG
|400
|400
|0.00%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|490
|490
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,540
|1,360
|+13.24%
|TICL
|350
|350
|0.00%
|TOL
|570
|570
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,120
|4,100
|+0.49%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 5-year bond with a coupon rate of 9.18% and a face value of TZS 0.01 bln was traded at 102.0000% in 1 deal(s).
A 7-year bond with a coupon rate of 10.08% and a face value of TZS 10.00 bln was traded at 111.1543% in 2 deal(s). The market also traded a 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 0.77 bln at prices of 130.6461%, 131.8002%, 133.8708%, 138.4056% and 138.7366% in 5 deal(s).
A 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 4.13 bln was traded at prices of 137.5150%, 139.2077%, 140.2989%, 143.6642% and 147.0468% in 6 deal(s).
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.