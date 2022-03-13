DSE Turnover Up By +93% on Week 10 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 11th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,179.21 bln (USD 7,066.65 mln), down by -0.14% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,201.71 mln).
DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 46.75 mln from 68,378 shares traded in 26 deals and TZS 10.20 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.
This is an increase of +93.1% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of 24.21 mln on Friday 4th March 2022.
Indexes
The Industrial & Allied (IA) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.69%.
|Indexes
|Closing Value Friday 11th March 2022
|Closing Value Friday 4th March 2022
|Change (%)
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,940.91
|1,943.61
|-0.14%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|3,822.56
|3,806.15
|+0.43%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,094.95
|5,059.95
|+0.69%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|3,071.06
|3,066.46
|+0.15%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.28
|2,134.28
|0.00%
Stocks
The best-performing stocks of the week were TTCL (+9.68%), DCB (+8.33%), and NICO (+7.46%).
|Company
|Closing Price TZS Friday 11th March 2022
|Closing Price TZS Friday 4th March 2022
|Price Change (%)
|CRDB
|350
|350
|0.00%
|DCB
|195
|180
|+8.33%
|DSE
|1,420
|1,400
|+1.43%
|EABL
|3,120
|3,160
|-1.27%
|JATU
|300
|315
|-4.76%
|JHL
|5,500
|5,550
|-0.90%
|KA
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|900
|910
|-1.10%
|MBP
|490
|490
|0.00%
|MCB
|500
|500
|0.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|360
|335
|+7.46%
|NMB
|2,700
|2,700
|0.00%
|NMG
|400
|405
|-1.23%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|490
|490
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,360
|1,240
|+9.68%
|TICL
|350
|350
|0.00%
|TOL
|570
|570
|0.00%
|TPCC
|4,100
|3,920
|+4.59%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 7.40 bln was traded at prices of 114.2316%, 117.4564%, 117.4640%, and 118.3884% in 4 deal(s).
A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 1.19 bln was traded at prices of 133.0000% and 135.1639% in 2 deal(s).
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment