DSE Turnover Up By +93% on Week 10 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 11th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,179.21 bln (USD 7,066.65 mln), down by -0.14% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,201.71 mln).

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 46.75 mln from 68,378 shares traded in 26 deals and TZS 10.20 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.

This is an increase of +93.1% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of 24.21 mln on Friday 4th March 2022.

Indexes

The Industrial & Allied (IA) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.69%.

Indexes Closing Value Friday 11th March 2022 Closing Value Friday 4th March 2022 Change (%) All Share Index (DSEI) 1,940.91 1,943.61 -0.14% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3,822.56 3,806.15 +0.43% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,094.95 5,059.95 +0.69% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,071.06 3,066.46 +0.15% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.28 2,134.28 0.00%

Stocks

The best-performing stocks of the week were TTCL (+9.68%), DCB (+8.33%), and NICO (+7.46%).

Company Closing Price TZS Friday 11th March 2022 Closing Price TZS Friday 4th March 2022 Price Change (%) CRDB 350 350 0.00% DCB 195 180 +8.33% DSE 1,420 1,400 +1.43% EABL 3,120 3,160 -1.27% JATU 300 315 -4.76% JHL 5,500 5,550 -0.90% KA 80 80 0.00% KCB 900 910 -1.10% MBP 490 490 0.00% MCB 500 500 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 360 335 +7.46% NMB 2,700 2,700 0.00% NMG 400 405 -1.23% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 490 490 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,360 1,240 +9.68% TICL 350 350 0.00% TOL 570 570 0.00% TPCC 4,100 3,920 +4.59% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 7.40 bln was traded at prices of 114.2316%, 117.4564%, 117.4640%, and 118.3884% in 4 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 1.19 bln was traded at prices of 133.0000% and 135.1639% in 2 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment