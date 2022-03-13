DSE Turnover Up By +93% on Week 10 of 2022

March 13, 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 11th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,179.21 bln (USD 7,066.65 mln), down by -0.14% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,201.71 mln).

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 46.75 mln from 68,378 shares traded in 26 deals and TZS 10.20 bln from bonds traded in 6 deals.

This is an increase of +93.1% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of 24.21 mln on Friday 4th March 2022.

Indexes

The Industrial & Allied (IA) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.69%.

IndexesClosing Value Friday 11th March 2022Closing Value Friday 4th March 2022 Change (%)
All Share Index (DSEI)1,940.911,943.61-0.14%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)3,822.563,806.15+0.43%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,094.955,059.95+0.69%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)3,071.063,066.46+0.15%
Commercial Services (CS)2,134.282,134.280.00%

Stocks

The best-performing stocks of the week were TTCL (+9.68%), DCB (+8.33%), and NICO (+7.46%).

CompanyClosing Price TZS Friday 11th March 2022Closing Price TZS Friday 4th March 2022Price Change (%)
CRDB3503500.00%
DCB195180+8.33%
DSE1,4201,400+1.43%
EABL3,1203,160-1.27%
JATU300315-4.76%
JHL5,5005,550-0.90%
KA80800.00%
KCB900910-1.10%
MBP4904900.00%
MCB5005000.00%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO360335+7.46%
NMB2,7002,7000.00%
NMG400405-1.23%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4904900.00%
SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL1,3601,240+9.68%
TICL3503500.00%
TOL5705700.00%
TPCC4,1003,920+4.59%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 7.40 bln was traded at prices of 114.2316%, 117.4564%, 117.4640%, and 118.3884% in 4 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 1.19 bln was traded at prices of 133.0000% and 135.1639% in 2 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment

