DSE Industrial & Allied Index Up +0.5%, Banks Index Down by -0.4% on Week 9 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 4th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,201.71 bln (USD 7,076.48 mln), down by -0.89% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,248.65 mln).
DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 24.21 mln from 19,815 shares traded in 34 deals and TZS 36.04 bln from bonds traded in 14 deals.
This is a dive of -65.97% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 71.15 mln on Friday 25th February 2022.
Indexes
The Industrial & Allied (IA) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.5%.
|Indexes
|Closing Value Friday 4th March 2022
|Closing Value Friday 25th February 2022
|Change (%)
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,943.61
|1,949.22
|-0.29%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|3,806.15
|3,799.02
|+0.19%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,059.95
|5,034.77
|+0.50%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|3,066.46
|3,078.65
|-0.40%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.28
|2,134.28
|0.00%
Stocks
The best-performing stocks of the week were NMG (+6.58%), DCB (+5.88%), and TPCC (+4.26%).
|Company
|Closing Price TZS Friday 4th March 2022
|Closing Price TZS Friday 25th February 2022
|Price Change (%)
|CRDB
|350
|350
|0.00%
|DCB
|180
|170
|+5.88%
|DSE
|1,400
|1,400
|0.00%
|EABL
|3,160
|3,240
|-2.47%
|JATU
|315
|340
|-7.35%
|JHL
|5,550
|5,650
|-1.77%
|KA
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|910
|910
|0.00%
|MBP
|490
|490
|0.00%
|MCB
|500
|500
|0.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|335
|345
|-2.90%
|NMB
|2,700
|2,720
|-0.74%
|NMG
|405
|380
|+6.58%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|490
|490
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,240
|1,240
|0.00%
|TICL
|350
|350
|0.00%
|TOL
|570
|570
|0.00%
|TPCC
|3,920
|3,760
|+4.26%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 15.50 bln was traded at prices of 117.3203%, 125.9327%, and 126.1044% in 4 deal(s).
A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 12.79 bln was traded at prices of 116.0000%, 128.8808%, 128.8809%, 129.0000%, 130.4422%, 132.8005% and 133.6878% in 10 deal(s).
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.