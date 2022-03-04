DSE Industrial & Allied Index Up +0.5%, Banks Index Down by -0.4% on Week 9 of 2022

TOPICS:
DSE Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange

March 4, 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 4th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,201.71 bln (USD 7,076.48 mln), down by -0.89% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,248.65 mln).

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 24.21 mln from 19,815 shares traded in 34 deals and TZS 36.04 bln from bonds traded in 14 deals.

This is a dive of -65.97% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 71.15 mln on Friday 25th February 2022.

Indexes

The Industrial & Allied (IA) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.5%.

IndexesClosing Value Friday 4th March 2022Closing Value Friday 25th February 2022 Change (%)
All Share Index (DSEI)1,943.611,949.22-0.29%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)3,806.153,799.02+0.19%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,059.955,034.77+0.50%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)3,066.463,078.65-0.40%
Commercial Services (CS)2,134.282,134.280.00%

Stocks

The best-performing stocks of the week were NMG (+6.58%), DCB (+5.88%), and TPCC (+4.26%).

CompanyClosing Price TZS Friday 4th March 2022Closing Price TZS Friday 25th February 2022Price Change (%)
CRDB3503500.00%
DCB180170+5.88%
DSE1,4001,4000.00%
EABL3,1603,240-2.47%
JATU315340-7.35%
JHL5,5505,650-1.77%
KA80800.00%
KCB9109100.00%
MBP4904900.00%
MCB5005000.00%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO335345-2.90%
NMB2,7002,720-0.74%
NMG405380+6.58%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4904900.00%
SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL1,2401,2400.00%
TICL3503500.00%
TOL5705700.00%
TPCC3,9203,760+4.26%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 15.50 bln was traded at prices of 117.3203%, 125.9327%, and 126.1044% in 4 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 12.79 bln was traded at prices of 116.0000%, 128.8808%, 128.8809%, 129.0000%, 130.4422%, 132.8005% and 133.6878% in 10 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.

