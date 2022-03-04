DSE Industrial & Allied Index Up +0.5%, Banks Index Down by -0.4% on Week 9 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 4th March 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,201.71 bln (USD 7,076.48 mln), down by -0.89% compared to the closing of the previous week (TZS 16,248.65 mln).

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 24.21 mln from 19,815 shares traded in 34 deals and TZS 36.04 bln from bonds traded in 14 deals.

This is a dive of -65.97% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 71.15 mln on Friday 25th February 2022.

Indexes

The Industrial & Allied (IA) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.5%.

Indexes Closing Value Friday 4th March 2022 Closing Value Friday 25th February 2022 Change (%) All Share Index (DSEI) 1,943.61 1,949.22 -0.29% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3,806.15 3,799.02 +0.19% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,059.95 5,034.77 +0.50% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,066.46 3,078.65 -0.40% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.28 2,134.28 0.00%

Stocks

The best-performing stocks of the week were NMG (+6.58%), DCB (+5.88%), and TPCC (+4.26%).

Company Closing Price TZS Friday 4th March 2022 Closing Price TZS Friday 25th February 2022 Price Change (%) CRDB 350 350 0.00% DCB 180 170 +5.88% DSE 1,400 1,400 0.00% EABL 3,160 3,240 -2.47% JATU 315 340 -7.35% JHL 5,550 5,650 -1.77% KA 80 80 0.00% KCB 910 910 0.00% MBP 490 490 0.00% MCB 500 500 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 335 345 -2.90% NMB 2,700 2,720 -0.74% NMG 405 380 +6.58% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 490 490 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,240 1,240 0.00% TICL 350 350 0.00% TOL 570 570 0.00% TPCC 3,920 3,760 +4.26% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 15.50 bln was traded at prices of 117.3203%, 125.9327%, and 126.1044% in 4 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 12.79 bln was traded at prices of 116.0000%, 128.8808%, 128.8809%, 129.0000%, 130.4422%, 132.8005% and 133.6878% in 10 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.