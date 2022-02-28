DSE Stock Price Up By +4.48% on Week 8 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 25th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,248.65, down by -0.6% compared to the closing of the previous week.
DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 71.15 mln from 177,795 shares traded in 54 deals and TZS 25.50 bln from bonds traded in 18 deals.
This is a dive of -67.92% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 221.81 mln on Friday 18th February 2022.
Indexes
The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.85%.
|Indexes
|Closing Value Friday 25th February 2022
|Closing Value Friday 18th February 2022
|Change (%)
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,949.22
|1,961.09
|-0.61%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|3,799.02
|3,789.46
|+0.25%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,034.77
|5,030.82
|+0.08%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|3,078.65
|3,052.57
|+0.85%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.28
|2,134.28
|0.00%
Stocks
The best-performing stock of the week was DSE (+4.48%).
|Company
|Closing Price TZS Friday 25th February 2022
|Closing Price TZS Friday 18th February 2022
|Price Change (%)
|CRDB
|350
|350
|0.00%
|DCB
|170
|180
|-5.56%
|DSE
|1,400
|1,340
|+4.48%
|EABL
|3,240
|3,300
|-1.82%
|JATU
|340
|345
|-1.45%
|JHL
|5,650
|5,850
|-3.42%
|KA
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|910
|930
|-2.15%
|MBP
|490
|490
|0.00%
|MCB
|500
|500
|0.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|345
|340
|+1.47%
|NMB
|2,720
|2,680
|+1.49%
|NMG
|380
|395
|-3.80%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|490
|490
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,240
|1,220
|+1.64%
|TICL
|350
|350
|0.00%
|TOL
|570
|570
|0.00%
|TPCC
|3,760
|3,740
|+0.53%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 4.00 bln was traded at 121.1370% in 1 deal(s).
A 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 4.80 bln was traded at 119.1705%, 132.9928% in 2 deal(s).
A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 7.11 bln was traded at 109.2520%, 124.0000%, 128.9972%, 132.0000%, 132.2258%, 132.2599%, 133.6046%, 134.9041% in 12 deal(s).
A 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 4.00 bln was traded at prices of 131.0406% and 134.0000% in 3 deal(s).
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.