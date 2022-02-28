DSE Stock Price Up By +4.48% on Week 8 of 2022

DSE Dar Es Salaam Stock Exchange

February 28, 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 25th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,248.65, down by -0.6% compared to the closing of the previous week.

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 71.15 mln from 177,795 shares traded in 54 deals and TZS 25.50 bln from bonds traded in 18 deals.

This is a dive of -67.92% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 221.81 mln on Friday 18th February 2022.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.85%.

IndexesClosing Value Friday 25th February 2022Closing Value Friday 18th February 2022 Change (%)
All Share Index (DSEI)1,949.221,961.09-0.61%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)3,799.023,789.46+0.25%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,034.775,030.82+0.08%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)3,078.653,052.57+0.85%
Commercial Services (CS)2,134.282,134.280.00%

Stocks

The best-performing stock of the week was DSE (+4.48%).

CompanyClosing Price TZS Friday 25th February 2022Closing Price TZS Friday 18th February 2022Price Change (%)
CRDB3503500.00%
DCB170180-5.56%
DSE1,4001,340+4.48%
EABL3,2403,300-1.82%
JATU340345-1.45%
JHL5,6505,850-3.42%
KA80800.00%
KCB910930-2.15%
MBP4904900.00%
MCB5005000.00%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO345340+1.47%
NMB2,7202,680+1.49%
NMG380395-3.80%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4904900.00%
SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL1,2401,220+1.64%
TICL3503500.00%
TOL5705700.00%
TPCC3,7603,740+0.53%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 4.00 bln was traded at 121.1370% in 1 deal(s).

A 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 4.80 bln was traded at 119.1705%, 132.9928% in 2 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 7.11 bln was traded at 109.2520%, 124.0000%, 128.9972%, 132.0000%, 132.2258%, 132.2599%, 133.6046%, 134.9041% in 12 deal(s).

A 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 4.00 bln was traded at prices of 131.0406% and 134.0000% in 3 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.

