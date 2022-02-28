DSE Stock Price Up By +4.48% on Week 8 of 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 25th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,248.65, down by -0.6% compared to the closing of the previous week.

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 71.15 mln from 177,795 shares traded in 54 deals and TZS 25.50 bln from bonds traded in 18 deals.

This is a dive of -67.92% compared to the previous week which closed with a total turnover of TZS 221.81 mln on Friday 18th February 2022.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +0.85%.

Indexes Closing Value Friday 25th February 2022 Closing Value Friday 18th February 2022 Change (%) All Share Index (DSEI) 1,949.22 1,961.09 -0.61% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3,799.02 3,789.46 +0.25% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,034.77 5,030.82 +0.08% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,078.65 3,052.57 +0.85% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.28 2,134.28 0.00%

Stocks

The best-performing stock of the week was DSE (+4.48%).

Company Closing Price TZS Friday 25th February 2022 Closing Price TZS Friday 18th February 2022 Price Change (%) CRDB 350 350 0.00% DCB 170 180 -5.56% DSE 1,400 1,340 +4.48% EABL 3,240 3,300 -1.82% JATU 340 345 -1.45% JHL 5,650 5,850 -3.42% KA 80 80 0.00% KCB 910 930 -2.15% MBP 490 490 0.00% MCB 500 500 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 345 340 +1.47% NMB 2,720 2,680 +1.49% NMG 380 395 -3.80% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 490 490 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,240 1,220 +1.64% TICL 350 350 0.00% TOL 570 570 0.00% TPCC 3,760 3,740 +0.53% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 10-year bond with a coupon rate of 11.44% and a face value of TZS 4.00 bln was traded at 121.1370% in 1 deal(s).

A 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 4.80 bln was traded at 119.1705%, 132.9928% in 2 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 7.11 bln was traded at 109.2520%, 124.0000%, 128.9972%, 132.0000%, 132.2258%, 132.2599%, 133.6046%, 134.9041% in 12 deal(s).

A 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 4.00 bln was traded at prices of 131.0406% and 134.0000% in 3 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.