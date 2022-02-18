Banks Index Up by +3.93% on Week 7 of 2022 at Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

February 18, 2022

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 18th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,347.55 bln (USD 7,140.18 mln), up by +1.43% compared to the closing of the previous week.

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 221.81 mln from 393,031 shares traded in 48 deals and TZS 12.50 bln from bonds traded in 25 deals.

This is a decrease of -76.45% compared to a total turnover of TZS 942.05 mln on Friday 11th February 2022.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +3.93%.

IndexesClosing Value Friday 18th February 2022Closing Value Friday 11th February 2022 Change (%)
All Share Index (DSEI)1,961.091,933.46+1.43%
Tanzania Share Index (TSI)3,789.463,728.85+1.63%
Industrial & Allied (IA)5,030.824,970.72+1.21%
Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)3,052.572,937.10+3.93%
Commercial Services (CS)2,134.282,134.280.00%

Stocks

The best-performing stocks were TTCL (+10.91%), TPCC (+10.00%), and NICO (+9.68%).

CompanyClosing Price TZS Friday 18th February 2022Closing Price TZS Friday 11th February 2022Price Change (%)
CRDB3503500.00%
DCB1801800.00%
DSE1,3401,3400.00%
EABL3,3003,240+1.85%
JATU345375-8.00%
JHL5,8506,000-2.50%
KA80800.00%
KCB930920+1.09%
MBP4904900.00%
MCB5005000.00%
MKCB7807800.00%
MUCOBA4004000.00%
NICO340310+9.68%
NMB2,6802,500+7.20%
NMG395375+5.33%
PAL4004000.00%
SWALA4904900.00%
SWIS1,0001,0000.00%
TBL10,90010,9000.00%
TCC17,00017,0000.00%
TCCL1,2201,100+10.91%
TICL3503500.00%
TOL5705700.00%
TPCC3,7403,400+10.00%
TTP1201200.00%
USL550.00%
VODA7707700.00%
YETU5105100.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 1.60 bln was traded at 121.0523% in 1 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 8.10 bln was traded at prices of 100.0000%, 113.0000%, 127.6810%, 127.8323%, 128.8809%, 128.9972%, 129.0000%, 129.8466%, 131.8514%, 131.9124%, 132.3979%, 133.0123% and 135.2137% in 22 deal(s).

The market also traded a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.09 bln at prices of 118.6293% and 129.0000% in 2 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.

