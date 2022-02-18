Banks Index Up by +3.93% on Week 7 of 2022 at Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 18th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,347.55 bln (USD 7,140.18 mln), up by +1.43% compared to the closing of the previous week.
DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 221.81 mln from 393,031 shares traded in 48 deals and TZS 12.50 bln from bonds traded in 25 deals.
This is a decrease of -76.45% compared to a total turnover of TZS 942.05 mln on Friday 11th February 2022.
Indexes
The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +3.93%.
|Indexes
|Closing Value Friday 18th February 2022
|Closing Value Friday 11th February 2022
|Change (%)
|All Share Index (DSEI)
|1,961.09
|1,933.46
|+1.43%
|Tanzania Share Index (TSI)
|3,789.46
|3,728.85
|+1.63%
|Industrial & Allied (IA)
|5,030.82
|4,970.72
|+1.21%
|Banks, Finance & Investment (BI)
|3,052.57
|2,937.10
|+3.93%
|Commercial Services (CS)
|2,134.28
|2,134.28
|0.00%
Stocks
The best-performing stocks were TTCL (+10.91%), TPCC (+10.00%), and NICO (+9.68%).
|Company
|Closing Price TZS Friday 18th February 2022
|Closing Price TZS Friday 11th February 2022
|Price Change (%)
|CRDB
|350
|350
|0.00%
|DCB
|180
|180
|0.00%
|DSE
|1,340
|1,340
|0.00%
|EABL
|3,300
|3,240
|+1.85%
|JATU
|345
|375
|-8.00%
|JHL
|5,850
|6,000
|-2.50%
|KA
|80
|80
|0.00%
|KCB
|930
|920
|+1.09%
|MBP
|490
|490
|0.00%
|MCB
|500
|500
|0.00%
|MKCB
|780
|780
|0.00%
|MUCOBA
|400
|400
|0.00%
|NICO
|340
|310
|+9.68%
|NMB
|2,680
|2,500
|+7.20%
|NMG
|395
|375
|+5.33%
|PAL
|400
|400
|0.00%
|SWALA
|490
|490
|0.00%
|SWIS
|1,000
|1,000
|0.00%
|TBL
|10,900
|10,900
|0.00%
|TCC
|17,000
|17,000
|0.00%
|TCCL
|1,220
|1,100
|+10.91%
|TICL
|350
|350
|0.00%
|TOL
|570
|570
|0.00%
|TPCC
|3,740
|3,400
|+10.00%
|TTP
|120
|120
|0.00%
|USL
|5
|5
|0.00%
|VODA
|770
|770
|0.00%
|YETU
|510
|510
|0.00%
Bonds
On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 1.60 bln was traded at 121.0523% in 1 deal(s).
A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 8.10 bln was traded at prices of 100.0000%, 113.0000%, 127.6810%, 127.8323%, 128.8809%, 128.9972%, 129.0000%, 129.8466%, 131.8514%, 131.9124%, 132.3979%, 133.0123% and 135.2137% in 22 deal(s).
The market also traded a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.09 bln at prices of 118.6293% and 129.0000% in 2 deal(s).
There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.