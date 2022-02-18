Banks Index Up by +3.93% on Week 7 of 2022 at Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed on Friday 18th February 2022 with a total market capitalization of TZS 16,347.55 bln (USD 7,140.18 mln), up by +1.43% compared to the closing of the previous week.

DSE recorded a total turnover of TZS 221.81 mln from 393,031 shares traded in 48 deals and TZS 12.50 bln from bonds traded in 25 deals.

This is a decrease of -76.45% compared to a total turnover of TZS 942.05 mln on Friday 11th February 2022.

Indexes

The Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) index was the best performer of the week with a growth of +3.93%.

Indexes Closing Value Friday 18th February 2022 Closing Value Friday 11th February 2022 Change (%) All Share Index (DSEI) 1,961.09 1,933.46 +1.43% Tanzania Share Index (TSI) 3,789.46 3,728.85 +1.63% Industrial & Allied (IA) 5,030.82 4,970.72 +1.21% Banks, Finance & Investment (BI) 3,052.57 2,937.10 +3.93% Commercial Services (CS) 2,134.28 2,134.28 0.00%

Stocks

The best-performing stocks were TTCL (+10.91%), TPCC (+10.00%), and NICO (+9.68%).

Company Closing Price TZS Friday 18th February 2022 Closing Price TZS Friday 11th February 2022 Price Change (%) CRDB 350 350 0.00% DCB 180 180 0.00% DSE 1,340 1,340 0.00% EABL 3,300 3,240 +1.85% JATU 345 375 -8.00% JHL 5,850 6,000 -2.50% KA 80 80 0.00% KCB 930 920 +1.09% MBP 490 490 0.00% MCB 500 500 0.00% MKCB 780 780 0.00% MUCOBA 400 400 0.00% NICO 340 310 +9.68% NMB 2,680 2,500 +7.20% NMG 395 375 +5.33% PAL 400 400 0.00% SWALA 490 490 0.00% SWIS 1,000 1,000 0.00% TBL 10,900 10,900 0.00% TCC 17,000 17,000 0.00% TCCL 1,220 1,100 +10.91% TICL 350 350 0.00% TOL 570 570 0.00% TPCC 3,740 3,400 +10.00% TTP 120 120 0.00% USL 5 5 0.00% VODA 770 770 0.00% YETU 510 510 0.00%

Bonds

On the Government Bonds Board, a 15-year bond with a coupon rate of 13.50% and a face value of TZS 1.60 bln was traded at 121.0523% in 1 deal(s).

A 20-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.49% and a face value of TZS 8.10 bln was traded at prices of 100.0000%, 113.0000%, 127.6810%, 127.8323%, 128.8809%, 128.9972%, 129.0000%, 129.8466%, 131.8514%, 131.9124%, 132.3979%, 133.0123% and 135.2137% in 22 deal(s).

The market also traded a 25-year bond with a coupon rate of 15.95% and a face value of TZS 0.09 bln at prices of 118.6293% and 129.0000% in 2 deal(s).

There was no activity in the Corporate Bonds segment.