Jubilee Life Insurance Tanzania Honored for Gender Equality Advocacy

During the celebration of International Women’s Day at The Super Dome Masaki, Jubilee Life Insurance Corporation of Tanzania Limited stood out as a beacon of gender equality.

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, bestowed The Rising Woman 2024 award upon Helena Mzena, the CEO of Jubilee Life Insurance, in recognition of the company’s commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in leadership roles.

The award ceremony, held on March 8th, 2024, highlighted Jubilee Life Insurance’s remarkable efforts in ensuring substantial representation of women in management and decision-making positions within the organization.

This recognition underscores the company’s dedication to fostering inclusivity and diversity in the workplace, setting a commendable example for the corporate sector in Tanzania.

In addition to this prestigious honor, Jubilee Life Insurance continues to excel in its core mission of providing exceptional life insurance services to the Tanzanian community.

In December 2023, the company was also recognized as the President’s Manufacturer of the Year for its outstanding contributions to the insurance sector. Apart from delivering the best services to its customers, the company was also recognized for delivering products that aim at protecting the future of its clients and their loved ones.

In the same month, Ms. Mzena was also awarded the title of Chief Executive Officer of the Year 2023 at the Top 100 Executive List.

At the same awards, Jubilee Life Insurance Corporation also received five other multiple industry accolades namely the Most Reliable Life Insurance Company by the Consumer Choice Awards 2023; the CSR Initiative Award; and the Insurance Company of the Year for Embracing Technology by the Tanzania Banking Awards 2023; and the Best Presented Financial Statements Award for the year 2022 by the National Board of Accountants and Auditors (NBAA) of Tanzania.

As President Samia Suluhu Hassan commended Jubilee Life Insurance for its pivotal role in advancing gender equality and empowering women, the company reaffirmed its commitment to delivering unparalleled life insurance solutions and championing diversity in the workplace.