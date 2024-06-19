Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) Signs Partnership with TanzaniaInvest to Boost Industrial Sector Visibility and Advocacy for Improved Investment Environment

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 18th June 2024 – TanzaniaInvest, the leading online platform for investors interested in Tanzania, and the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI), the foremost organization representing the industrial sector in Tanzania, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the coverage and visibility of Tanzania’s industrial sector.

Through this partnership, TanzaniaInvest will leverage its unparalleled online presence and expertise to amplify the developments and opportunities within the industrial sector. In return, CTI will provide in-depth information, studies, and insights to enrich the content shared on TanzaniaInvest.com. This collaboration ensures that investors receive the most accurate and comprehensive information about the sector.

TanzaniaInvest will also enhance the visibility of CTI, showcasing its pivotal role in the industrial landscape of the country. This includes highlighting CTI’s advocacy work for improving the investment environment. This synergy will not only promote the industrial sector but also attract greater investment and interest from both local and international stakeholders.

At the MoU signing ceremony held at CTI headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Leodegar Tenga, Executive Director of CTI, remarked: “This MoU with TanzaniaInvest marks a significant step forward for us. By combining our expertise and resources, we can better advocate for the industrial sector and attract the investment needed for its growth. We look forward to a productive collaboration.”

Eric Tirabassi, Chief Editor of TanzaniaInvest, said: “We are excited to partner with CTI to bring more attention to Tanzania’s industrial sector. Our platform is dedicated to providing investors with the most accurate and relevant information. This partnership allows us to enrich our content with CTI’s expert insights, ultimately fostering greater investment in the sector.”

About Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI)

The Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) champions the manufacturing industry in Tanzania through research-based policy advocacy. Respected by the government, business community, and public, CTI has worked for nearly thirty years to strengthen Tanzania’s economy and improve the business environment. Its primary goal is to ensure a conducive legal, financial, and economic environment for the industry to operate effectively, prosper, and contribute to national development.

About TanzaniaInvest

TanzaniaInvest is the foremost online platform providing up-to-date information and resources to investors interested in Tanzania. Covering all major sectors and sub-sectors of the Tanzanian economy, including finance, mining, tourism, and infrastructure, TanzaniaInvest is the go-to source for comprehensive investment news and reports. Due to its extensive coverage and superior ranking on Google, TanzaniaInvest has earned the status of official partner of the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), the country’s investment agency.