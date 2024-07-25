Confederation of Tanzania Industries Launches President’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards 2024, Highlighting Tanzania’s Industrial Ambitions and Vision 2050

The Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) launched the 18th President’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards (PMAYA) competition on July 23, 2024, during a high-level talk on Tanzania Vision 2050.

The PMAYA competition, now in its 18th year, continues to be a pivotal platform for celebrating excellence in Tanzania’s manufacturing sector. The awards recognize and honor manufacturers who demonstrate outstanding innovation, quality, and commitment to advancing the country’s industrial landscape.

This year, PMAYA invites all Tanzanian manufacturers and service providers to participate, not just CTI members. Interested parties can submit their entries for consideration, with detailed criteria and categories available on the CTI website.

Paul Makanza, Chairman of CTI, delivered a comprehensive speech, emphasizing the importance of creating a clear national vision and strategy as Tanzania moves beyond Vision 2025 and towards Vision 2050. He highlighted several key points, reflecting on the end of Tanzania Development Vision 2025 (TDV2025) and the need for a new vision leading to 2050. Makanza acknowledged global changes and challenges, including geopolitical shifts, economic transformations, technological advancements, and social changes.

He praised President Samia Suluhu Hassan for initiating the development of Vision 2050, and stressed the importance of a clear, bold, and compelling national vision underpinned by a unifying philosophy and collective values. He discussed the importance of making strategic choices in sectors like agriculture, industry, and services and determining the types of industries to prioritize, whether light or heavy, labor or capital-intensive, low-tech or high-tech.

For his part, Prof. Kitila Mkumbo, Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, highlighted the central role of industrialization in the new vision. “As we prepare Vision 2050, we are placing a strong emphasis on building our industrial capacity,” Prof. Mkumbo stated, reflecting the government’s commitment to prioritizing industrial growth.

Other notable attendees included Lawrence Mafuru, Executive Secretary of the Planning Commission, and Juma Mwampamba, Acting Director of Industrial Development at the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Development partners and sponsors, including Manufacturing Africa and TradeMark Africa, were also present, underscoring the collaborative effort to advance Tanzania’s industrial sector.

The PMAYA Competition

The President’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards (PMAYA) competition is an annual event organized by the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) to award outstanding industries of the preceding year.

These awards were first presented in 2005 and have taken place in each year ever since. The Awards aim to recognize and appreciate the industrial sector’s important role in Tanzania’s economic development process. For the past 18 consecutive years (since 2005), CTI has been staging this most prestigious members’ event covering all sectors of the economy.

The winners of the competition are awarded during the Confederation’s Annual Business Dinner/Luncheon which is normally graced by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania who is also the Patron of CTI.

The selection process involves participants filling out forms, paying fees, and undergoing evaluations by appointed consultants. The results remain confidential until the award ceremony, which is typically graced by the President of Tanzania or an appointed representative. This year’s award ceremony will be held in Dar es Salaam in November 2024.

Manufacturers interested in participating in PMAYA 2024 can find the criteria and categories for the award on the official CTI website.