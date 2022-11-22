Indian Manufacturer Opens Food Packaging Factory in Tanzania

On 20th November 2022, the Vice President of Tanzania Mr. Dr. Philip Mpango officially launched the Yogi Polypack packaging factory located in Pongwe in the Tanga region.

The construction of the factory cost TZS 14.1 billion and is already producing bags for freezing products and dry foods.

Speaking after launching the factory, Vice President Mpango congratulated the owners of the factory for enabling the Government to save a lot of foreign currency that would be used to import the products now being produced in the factory.

He has called on all citizens who have the ability to invest in the industrial sector to do so and those who already have industries to make efforts to increase production capacity in order to develop the national economy.

The Vice President also instructed the Ministry of Energy to ensure that they give high priority to the industrial areas in the Tanga region in providing reliable electricity supply and strengthening access to electricity.

He has also instructed the Ministry of State in the President’s Office for Regional Administration and Local Government (TATISEMI), through the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA), to deal with the challenge of the road going in and out of the factory.

Furthermore, the Vice President called on the owners of the factory to use local raw materials in the production process such as hemp and the remains of plastic products (recycled materials), and ensure that the products of the factory are environmentally friendly.

For his part, the Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office for Union and Environment Dr. Selemani Jafo praised the management of the factory for following all environmental procedures in its establishment.

Finally, the director Yogi Polypack packaging factory Mr. Rahul Lal thanked the government for the good investment environment it had put in place and stressed that the factory has been able to hire 150 workers so far and it expects to hire 250 additional workers as production increases.