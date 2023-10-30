New Drilling Activity Begins in Tanzania’s North Rukwa Helium Project

Noble Helium Limited recently announced it has initiated a new drilling activity at Mbelele-1, located within the North Rukwa Helium Project in Tanzania.

The company is using specialized equipment known as Marriott Rig #16 for this operation.

Justyn Wood, the CEO and Co-Founder of Noble Helium expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating: “This new drilling activity is a collaborative achievement of our team, our partners, local workers, and the Tanzanian government. It marks a significant milestone for our company.”

He added, “Historically, 14 similar drilling operations in the East African Rift System region have all led to successful discoveries. We’re applying this proven approach to search for helium, a valuable and essential gas. Successfully extracting helium from this site could elevate both Noble Helium and Tanzania as major contributors to the global helium supply, a gas with diverse and critical applications.”

Rukwa is a large-scale, high-grade, primary helium project covering an area of approximately 3,590 km2 in southwestern Tanzania with the potential to become a strategic asset in resolving a supply-constrained market.

The North Rukwa project boasts a potential helium resource of 176 billion cubic feet, making this the largest known primary helium resource in the world, and positioning this Tanzanian region as a potential major source of helium on the global stage.

Helium is indispensable in various applications, from MRI machines in hospitals to components in electronics and space missions.