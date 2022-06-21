Oman to Expand Kilimanjaro International Airport

Oman Airports, the state-owned company that manages all the airports of the Sultanate of Oman, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tanzanian Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (KADCO) to develop the general VIP passenger terminal at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Abdul Nasser Abdullah Al Yamani – Vice President of Business Development of Oman Airports, and Christine Mwakatobe, Ag. Managing Director of KADCO.

The agreement stipulates that Oman Airports will undertake the development of the General Terminal for very very important person (VVIP) and Hangar Facility at KIA, as well as a five-star hotel, a business complex/shopping mall, and any other business opportunities that may be agreed upon mutually between the parties.

KIA is located next to Tanzania’s northern tourism circuit and has gained the tag “gateway to Africa’s wildlife heritage”.

The airport is the hub for international and domestic flights and a major gateway for passengers and cargo from the northern circuit to the rest of the world.

It is home to the major links to Europe, the Middle East, the United States of America, the Far East, Canada, and a large part of Africa.