Mwanza Concluded Tanzania Rail Business and Investment Forum

The Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) recently concluded the Rail Business and Investment Forum in Mwanza, from March 5th to 6th, 2024.

The two-day event brought together businessmen and investors to explore opportunities within the railway sector and contribute to its growth.

The forum also provided insights into ‘Open Access’ and ‘Public Private Partnership’ models to enhance efficiency in passenger and freight transportation via railways.

Hon. David Kihenzile, Tanzania’s Deputy Minister of Transport, emphasized the government’s substantial investment in the railway sector. He highlighted the forthcoming implementation of the international standard railway – Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) – stretching over 2,200 km. This investment is poised to revolutionize the country’s transportation infrastructure.

The primary objective of the forum was to showcase business and investment prospects along both the traditional railway (MGR) and the SGR routes. These opportunities are expected to catalyze growth in various sectors such as mining, agriculture, tourism, and fisheries, ultimately fostering national development.

Masanja Kadogosa, Director General of TRC, reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive economic development. He emphasized the potential for businesses to establish factories along railway routes, providing efficient access to markets, including Dar es Salaam.

The event attracted participation from regional leaders, public institutions, private sector representatives, transporters, and investors. Discussions over the two days covered a spectrum of topics aimed at educating attendees about railway business and investment opportunities.

Prof. Godius Kahyarara, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, outlined the timeline for significant investments and developments in the railway network. He underscored the collaborative efforts of regional authorities in facilitating investment opportunities along the railway corridors.

The forum is a precursor to the commencement of the SGR train service, scheduled to begin in July 2024, following directives from President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Concurrently, preparations are underway, including equipment acquisition, professional training, and train testing.