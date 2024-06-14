WFP to Purchase 60,000 Tons of Maize from Tanzanian Farmers for $22 Million

Tanzania’s Minister for Agriculture, Hon. Hussein Bashe (MP), has announced a significant initiative to support Tanzanian farmers.

From July 15 to 20 this year, the government, through the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA), will commence purchasing crops from farmers at designated centers, which will be announced in due course.

Minister Bashe made this announcement during a Signing Ceremony of Cooperation Agreements between the Cereals and Other Produce Board of Tanzania (CPB), NFRA, and the World Food Programme (WFP) in Dodoma on June 5th, 2024. The agreements include the sale of 60,000 tons of white maize from CPB to WFP, valued at USD 22 million.

Minister Bashe emphasized that the government is committed to securing reliable markets and anticipates signing additional crop sale agreements with WFP. He acknowledged WFP’s ongoing contribution to providing direct market opportunities for small-scale farmers of maize, sorghum, beans, and other crops, which significantly advances the agricultural sector in Tanzania.

During the ceremony, WFP’s Country Representative, Ms. Sarah Gordon-Gibson, reiterated WFP’s commitment to collaborating with the Tanzanian government to ensure food security, nutrition, and market access for farmers. She highlighted the historical partnership between WFP and Tanzania, which dates back to 2009, focusing on enabling smallholder farmers and stimulating local markets.

Ms. Gordon-Gibson provided an overview of WFP’s contributions:

From 2011 to 2023, WFP purchased over 223,000 tons of white maize and nearly 4,000 tons of sorghum from NFRA, valued at over USD 60 million.

In 2024, WFP plans to buy 60,000 tons of white maize from NFRA and CPB for approximately USD 22 million.

WFP has leased NFRA warehouses in Dodoma since 2011, at a cost of USD 213,000.

Between 2017 and May 2024, WFP bought 54,000 tons of maize, beans, and sorghum worth USD 15 million from CPB.

WFP also rented CPB warehouse facilities for USD 96,000 and collaborated on maize milling services in Dodoma and Iringa for USD 84,000.

Minister Bashe assured that the government will continue to uphold the strong collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and WFP.