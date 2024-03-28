China-Tanzania Investment Forum Strengthens Bilateral Economic Ties With MOUs

The China-Tanzania Investment Forum held in Dar es Salaam on March 27, 2024, proved to be a pivotal event in enhancing bilateral economic cooperation between the two nations.

Attended by a host of dignitaries, business leaders, and investors from both China and Tanzania, the forum served as a platform for fruitful discussions and collaboration opportunities and attracted more than 300 enterprises from both countries.

During the closing ceremony, Tanzania’s Vice President Dr. Philip Mpango, emphasized the country’s investment potential and extended a warm invitation to international investors to explore opportunities within the country.

He highlighted the stable economic environment, favorable geographic location, and conducive policies that make Tanzania an attractive destination for investment.

Dr. Mpango reassured participants of the government’s commitment to supporting investors and addressing any challenges they may encounter. He stressed Tanzania’s President Hassan’s proactive stance in ensuring a conducive business environment, signaling a strong partnership between the government and the private sector.

The forum facilitated extensive discussions on various sectors ripe for investment, including infrastructure development, trade, manufacturing, technology transfer, and agriculture. Tanzanian and Chinese businessmen seized the opportunity to explore potential collaborations and exchange valuable insights.

Of notable focus was the push for investment in clean energy cooking technology to combat environmental degradation and the exploration of blue economy resources in Tanzania’s coastal regions. Participants also discussed opportunities in sectors such as fishing, mineral exploration, coastal and marine tourism, and transportation.

The forum witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening economic and trade relations between China and Tanzania.

MoU between China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC): This agreement aims to promote and facilitate investment between Jinhua City, Zhejiang, and Tanzania. It seeks to streamline investment processes and enhance cooperation in investment promotion activities. MoU between Zhejiang Sifang Group Ltd and Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP): This collaboration focuses on advancing agricultural development in Tanzania through the modernization of agricultural machinery. It aims to enhance productivity and sustainability in the agriculture sector. MoU between Zhejiang Sifang Group Ltd and Initiator Eastern Group Company Limited: This agreement aims to establish a joint brand and trademark for the Tanzanian market, particularly focusing on agricultural machinery. It seeks to strengthen market presence and distribution channels for agricultural products in Tanzania. MoU between Jinhua Chamber of Commerce and Economy and Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (TCCIA): This MoU aims to build a platform for business collaboration between China and Tanzania in the agricultural products and engineering machinery sectors. It seeks to facilitate trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. MoU involving Zhejiang, Merit Link Tanzania Ltd, and Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF): This agreement aims to promote hardware products and high-quality Tanzanian goods in China. It seeks to enhance market access for Tanzanian products and promote bilateral trade relations between the two nations.

The Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, lauded the forum’s role in fostering closer economic cooperation between the two nations, and highlighted Tanzania’s significant progress in various sectors under President Samia’s leadership, expressing confidence in the country’s future development prospects.

The China-Tanzania Investment Forum concluded with optimism for increased investment flows and sustained economic growth, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration and partnership between China and Tanzania in achieving shared prosperity.