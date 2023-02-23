East African Crude Oil Pipeline Granted Construction Permit

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has granted approval to East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd to construct the oil pipeline that will run from Chongoleani Tanga in Tanzania to Hoima in Uganda.

EACOP will transport oil produced from Uganda’s Lake Albert oilfields to the port of Tanga in Tanzania where the oil will then be sold onwards to world markets.

The construction license is required to enable EACOP to formally start on-the-ground construction activities in Tanzania as part of the development of the 1,443km, 24-inch diameter insulated and buried crude oil pipeline.

Issuance of the construction approval marks the conclusion of the processing of the application submitted by EACOP in June 2022.

The Minister for Energy of Tanzania, Hon. January Makamba graced the handover event, which was held in Dar es Salaam. Also in attendance were Regional Commissioners from eight regions to which the pipeline will pass, members of the Parliamentary Energy Committee, members of EWURA Board and Management, officials from EACOP and other stakeholders from the petroleum industry.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Wendy Brown, General Manager of EACOP Ltd Tanzanian said, “This marks another step forward for EACOP as it allows the commencement of our construction activities in Tanzania upon completion of the ongoing land access process. We are grateful to the government of Tanzania for the expedited delivery of the application as per the commitment in the Host Government Agreement (HGA) and the continuous support for implementation of the EACOP project.”