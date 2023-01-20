4th Tanzania Energy Cooperation Summit (TECS): 1st-3rd February 2023 Dar es Salaam

EnergyNet is hosting the 4th Tanzania Energy Cooperation Summit (TECS) in Dar es Salaam from the 1st to the 3rd of February 2023 under the Patronage of Hon. January Makamba, Minister of Energy of Tanzania

The summit will welcome high-level representatives from the European Union, USA, Germany, Japan, the UK, and Norway, signaling to the world that Tanzania is again open for business.

Representatives from India’s Solar Energy Corporation and Trinidad & Tobago’s energy ministry have also confirmed to attend Tanzania’s official sustainable energy conference to share insights and development strategies.

Tanzania’s public sector stakeholders that will participate in the summit include the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) and the Ministry of Energy.

The panel discussions that will be held will cover private sector engagement, renewable energy power generation, C&I, investment and procurement strategies, and downstream gas.

Private sector supporters and sponsors of the summit include; Aggreko, the African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI), Bowmans, Clarke Energy, IFC, Jinko Solar, Stanbic Bank, and the Trade and Development Bank (TDB).

“We are excited to be part of the 4th Tanzania Energy Cooperation Summit. Tanzania as a country has ambitious energy development plans with a focus on renewables, and accelerated projects in gas and LNG and we are pleased to be part of this journey. Join us as we unpack the role of gas in the country’s energy mix and in driving energy security,” commented Max Schiff, Head of Sales, Southern & Eastern Africa, at Aggreko, a global supplier of mobile and modular power, temperature control equipment and energy services

Furthermore, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the International Development Corporation of the US (DFC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), the UK’s development finance institution British International Investment (BII), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), the subsidiary of the French Development Agency Proparco, Africa50, FMO, and DEG will attend as speakers, alongside a plethora of leading energy companies that will also participate, including; Masdar, Globeleq, UPEPO Energy, TotalEnergies, AMEA Power, InfracoAfrica, Serengeti Energy, Engie, Nedbank, SparkMeter, Voltalia, Total Eren, Clyde & Co, HDF Energy, Wartsila, CSI Energy, DLA Piper, Absa, Africa Minigrid Developers Association (AMDA), the Tanzania Renewable Energy Association (TEREA), and the Tanzania Association of Oil Marketing.

“The response to the summit has been extremely positive with players from around the world seeking more information on Tanzania’s sustainable energy strategy and EnergyNet is delighted to bring case studies from around the world, as well as from the continent. Noticeably from Trinidad & Tobago who will discuss ‘building a gas economy’, and Karen Breytenbach who now heads up procurement for Namibia’s vast hydrogen development program and will contribute to sessions covering procurement strategies alongside SECI, India’s Solar Energy Corporation,” commented Shiddika Mohamed, Group Director of EnergyNet.

Sessions include:

-Tanzania’s energy development project roadmap and setting up for success

-Procurement options to support private sector participation

-The role of gas in Tanzania’s energy mix

-The role of the private sector in procuring solar and wind capacity

-Legal and regulatory framework to support investor confidence

-Development of regional transmission and PPPs

-Making IPPs bankable – how can multilateral and private market insurers step in to fill bankability gaps?

High-level participants include:

-H.E. Honourable January Makamba, Minister of Energy, United Republic of Tanzania

-H.E. Ambassador Manfredo Fanti, Head of the European Union Delegation to

Tanzania & the EAC

-H.E. Honourable Eng. Felchesmi J. Mramba, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, United Republic of Tanzania

-H.E. Ambassador-Designate Sherif Ismail, Embassy of Egypt, Tanzania

-H.E. Ambassador Regine Hess, German Embassy, Tanzania

-H.E. High Commissioner Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, High Commission of India,

Tanzania

-H.E. Ambassador Elisabeth Jacobsen, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Tanzania

-H.E. High Commissioner David Concar, British High Commission, Tanzania

“Tanzania’s electricity sector hasn’t seen as much private sector participation compared to other markets in the region–particularly, in respect of renewable energy IPPs. #TECS23 will hopefully make a positive contribution towards changing this by allowing delegates to better appreciate key sector trends and government initiatives. For ATI, #TECS23 should illustrate the role we could play in enabling financing via our de-risking instruments that address political and short-term liquidity risks,” observed Obbie Banda, Underwriter, Acting RLSF Coordinator at African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI).

Download the summit updated agenda and speaker’s line-up here for more detail.