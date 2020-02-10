Tanzania Installed Power Capacity Reach 1.6 GW

On 2nd February 2020, the Tanzanian Minister for Energy Hon. Medard Kalemani met the media to provide an update on the achievement made by the current administration in terms of power generation, highlighting that Tanzania’s installed power capacity has increased to 1.602 GW.

This was achieved by improving the power production infrastructure, and adding new power plants like the gas-fired Kinyerezi I and Kinyerezi II plants.

The Minister also underlined that the national electricity distribution network was rehabilitated, hence reducing power cuts, and expanded with new high voltage transmission lines, of which the latest is the construction of the Tabora-Katavi power line that started in late 2019.

Kalemani also revealed the next power project: the construction of the Mbeya-Tunduma- Sumbawanga-Mpanda 1,384 km long transmission line.

Tanzania Power

The generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Tanzania are channeled through the Tanzania Electricity Supply Company (TANESCO), which is fully owned by the government and is responsible for 98% of the electricity produced in the country.

According to the current 2016/17 – 2020/21 National Five Year Development Plan, Tanzania electricity generation should reach 4,915MW by 2020.