Indonesia and Tanzania Embark on Comprehensive Energy Collaboration

Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas company, Pertamina, and the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU), marking a significant step in hydrocarbon exploration and the entire crude oil value chain in Tanzania.

The collaboration, formalized during the official visit of President Joko Widodo to Tanzania, encompasses both upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

This includes potential investment opportunities in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, Mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply, and the management of the Mnazi Bay Gas Block.

The MoU also outlines capacity-building initiatives for TPDC employees, offering them training and educational opportunities in Indonesia. This initiative is expected to foster knowledge exchange and skill enhancement, further solidifying the collaboration’s foundation.

Nicke Widyawati, CEO of Pertamina, elaborated on the partnership’s scope, emphasizing its strategic importance. “The collaboration between TPDC and Pertamina is a milestone that strengthens the ties between Tanzania and Indonesia. Both TPDC and Pertamina, being wholly owned state enterprises, recognize the significance of this partnership in the energy sector,” she stated.