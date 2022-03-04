TANESCO Sign MOU with UAE to Develop Renewable Energies

UAE renewable energy company Masdar has recently signed an agreement with Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) to develop renewable energy projects in the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at an event in Dubai, by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, and Maharage Chande, MD of TANESCO.

TANESCO’s Chande said: “The signing of this MoU today is a significant testimony of Tanzania’s commitment to clean energy, but most importantly after realization of projects in scope our generating capacity will grow significantly and stimulate the growth of our economy and employment. I am pleased that Masdar has agreed to walk with us through this journey, with their experience and credibility I am confident that we will get to the destination.”

For his part, Masdar’s Al Ramahi said: “This collaboration between Masdar and TANESCO will enable Tanzania to make a significant step forward on its clean energy journey and meet its growing energy needs without producing harmful carbon emissions. Masdar has been a catalyst for renewable energy and sustainable development in some 40 countries around the world, and we look forward to working with TANESCO to leverage our mutual expertise to deliver clean energy for the people of Tanzania.”

TANESCO, the sole provider of electricity in Tanzania, is looking to add more renewable energy sources to the national grid to meet the country’s growing demand for power and increase energy access.

The Tanzanian government is targeting an electrification rate for the entire country of 75% by 2035.

Tanzania is endowed with diverse renewable energy resources, ranging from biomass and mini-hydro to geothermal, solar, and wind.

However, renewable energy (excluding large hydro) accounts (2015 data) for only about 4.9% of the generation capacity.