Stanbic Bank Tanzania Appoints New Chief Executive

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Wingfield as the new Chief Executive (CE) of the bank with effect from 1st April 2020.

Wingfield takes over from Ken Cockerill, who was recently appointed as Chief Executive for Standard Lesotho Bank.

Wingfield joined the Standard Bank Group in 1998 and has since held various positions within the Group.

With over 20 years banking experience, Wingfield brings a wealth of expertise from his various roles which include; Director Customer Strategy and Channel Development, Personal and Business Banking, Standard Bank Africa; Head Personal and Business Banking, Stanbic Bank Ghana; and Head Personal and Business Banking and Executive Director, Stanbic Bank Uganda.

In his new role, Wingfield is expected to drive the bank’s growth and continue to spearhead innovations that will empower the financial success of individuals and businesses in Tanzania as well as support the country’s economic growth plans to industrialize and develop essential infrastructure.

Commenting on the appointment, Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Board Chairperson, Mark Mwandosya said: “Wingfield has the leadership, expertise and years of experience working in various markets throughout Africa. We are confident that the bank will continue to grow and contribute towards helping the country attain its development vision under his leadership.”

Stanbic Bank Tanzania

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets.

The group has been operating in Tanzania under the Stanbic Bank brand since 1995 focusing on all the key growth sectors in Tanzania, including agriculture, telecommunications, oil and gas, power and infrastructure and fast-moving consumer goods.

The bank received accolades at the Banker Africa awards for being Tanzania’s ‘Best SME Bank,’ further demonstrating Stanbic’s commitment to making progress real for businesses thus driving inclusive economic growth in Tanzania.

Since 2018 Stanbic has raised over TZS 300 billion in financing for Tanzanian companies and institutions across the agricultural, consumer, industrial, natural resources and government sectors.

The bank is committed to working with the government and key stakeholders to improve the investment and resource mobilization climate in order to ensure that Tanzania realizes its socio-economic aspirations by 2025.