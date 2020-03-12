Stanbic Bank Tanzania Launch Fully Equipped Nursing Room

Stanbic Bank Tanzania has launched a state of the art, private nursing room for female staff who are breastfeeding aimed at creating a better work environment for mothers.

This is in addition to the two hours of breastfeeding which a female staff is entitled to upon completion of maternity leave.

The bank operates as a responsible financial institution, empowering women to maintain a healthy work-life balance by providing support to both its staff and their families.

“Recognizing the physical and emotional health benefits of breastfeeding for both mother and child, the nursing room will provide a space for working mothers to express milk in a private and secure location,” said Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Head of Human Capital, Eutropia Vegula.

The nursing room features a comfortable seating area, a refrigerator for milk storage, and a sink for clean-up. The room also has a television for the mothers to catch up on the day’s news and entertainment as they express.

Desideria Mwegelo, Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Head of Marketing and Communications, notes: “As one of the leading banks in the country, we support our female workforce and provide a conducive environment that gives lactating mothers peace of mind. Through these initiatives, we hope to not only support our female employees, but inspire others in the industry to cater for the specific needs of working mothers so as to support and facilitate their return to work post-delivery.”

“Our organization is directly responding to the needs of Stanbic Bank women and taking this significant step,” she added. “We are making Stanbic Tanzania even more inclusive by adding a dedicated, comfortable and private space for nursing mothers,” she concluded.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania’s Head of Human Capital, Eutropia Vegula cuts a ribbon to officiate the launch of the bank’s Nursing Room dubbed Stanbabies on Friday last week ahead of International Women’s Day. The room will create a conducive working environment for nursing mothers while away from their babies. Looking on is Stanbic Tanzania’s Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Manzi Rwegasira.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania is part of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets.

The group has been operating in Tanzania under the Stanbic Bank brand since 1995 focusing on all the key growth sectors in Tanzania, including agriculture, telecommunications, oil and gas, power and infrastructure and fast-moving consumer goods.