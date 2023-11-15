Irish Food Group Opens Manufacturing Facility in Tanzania

Irish food company Kerry Group PLC recently opened a new manufacturing facility in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

This facility is part of Kerry’s strategy to enhance its presence in East Africa and support the local food and beverage industry.

The new factory will be the first global food ingredients and flavor house to manufacture products locally in Tanzania

These products are designed to cater to the evolving tastes and preferences of African consumers.

The factory is expected to create jobs, build local capacity and partnerships, and support a sustainable food and beverage manufacturing sector in Tanzania and Africa.

Edmond Scanlon, CEO of Kerry, and Jad Neaime, General Manager of Kerry Greater Africa, made their comments during the opening ceremony in Dar es Salaam.

Scanlon highlighted the company’s commitment to Africa and the local food processing industry. “This move is a step towards our vision of sustainable nutrition,” Scanlon remarked.

Neaime emphasized Tanzania’s economic growth and its significant position in the East African food processing industry.

He pointed out that Tanzania, the third-largest economy in East Africa and the ninth in Africa, offers a thriving market for its products.

Several factors influenced the decision to establish the facility in Tanzania. These include the country’s growing economy, its position as a major player in the East African region, and the Tanzanian government’s efforts to create a conducive investment environment.

Additionally, the increasing urbanization and a growing middle class in Tanzania have driven the demand for consumer-oriented agricultural products.

Kerry Group PLC, headquartered in Ireland, has been expanding its African footprint. This new facility in Tanzania is a key part of their strategy to reach over 2 billion consumers with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030.