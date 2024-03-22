Tanzania’s Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project Gets Approvals To Commence Production

Walkabout Resources (ASX:WKT) recently announced that it has obtained the necessary approvals to use and operate the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) at its Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine.

A TSF is a structure used in mining operations to store the waste material produced during the extraction of minerals. This waste material, known as tailings, typically consists of finely ground rock particles, water, and chemicals used in the extraction process.

The construction of the 28.3-hectare TSF has been monitored throughout by independent engineers to ensure it meets the design standards.

The TSF is designed to capture and recirculate water in excess of that required for the environmentally sound storage of tailings. This recirculation reduces the need for new water to be added to the plant process.

After submitting the Detailed Construction Report for the TSF, Walkabout Resources has now received the operating permit from the Tanzanian Ministry of Water in Dodoma.

This is the final government approval required for the start-up of the mine.

The permit requires some minor updates to operating documentation and some further monitoring equipment to be installed.

Walkabout Resources’ Managing Director & CEO Andrew Cunningham commented; “With the receipt of the final government approval for the operation of the Lindi Jumbo mine, we are now clear to commence both wet commissioning and production of the mine.”

The high-grade, high-margin, large flake Lindi Jumbo Graphite project is located in south-eastern Tanzania approximately 200km from the port of Mtwara. It is 100%-owned by Walkabout Resources.

The project is expected to contribute 40,000 tonnes of premium natural flake graphite to international markets.