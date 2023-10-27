Tanzania Mining & Investment Forum 2023: Unveiling New Geological Data and Investment Opportunities

The Tanzania Mining & Investment Forum 2023 was held in Dar es Salaam on 25th – 26th October, emphasizing the significance of geological information in shaping the future of the country’s mining sector.

With over 2,000 stakeholders in attendance, the event was graced by high-profile figures, most notably Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Doto Biteko, and Minister for Minerals Mr. Anthony Mavunde.

Dr. Biteko highlighted the advancements in geological data collection, now digitalized.

He explained that by 2030, the government plans to conduct the “High-Resolution Airborne Geophysical Survey” across all potential mining regions, aiming to spur investments in deep mineral exploration.

He called on local and foreign investors to come to invest in Tanzania’s mining sector and enjoy the conducive environment that is being put in place.

For his part, Minister Mavunde announced the commencement of helium mining in Rukwa and discussed the potential of discovering new reserves.

He emphasized the government’s vision for the mining sector to contribute 10% or more to the national GDP by 2025.

Finally, Prime Minister Majaliwa addressed the challenges within the mining sector, particularly for artisanal miners and access to financing, and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the sector’s sustainable growth.