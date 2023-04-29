Tanzania Internet Subscription Reached 33 Million in March 2023, Facebook Top Social Media, Mobile Money Transactions Up +2.5%

The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has recently released its Communication Statistics for Q1 2023 which provide information on the performance of the telecom sector.

TCRA indicate that in March 2023 the number of internet subscriptions reached 33,090,834 from 31,172,544 in December 2022.

In 2018 there were 23,808,942 internet subscriptions In Tanzania, resulting in an annual average growth rate of 17% per year.

Mobile wireless subscriptions accounted for 99.75% of all internet subscriptions, followed by fixed wireless and fixed wired.

Social Media Users

During the quarter ending March 2023, the social media service that used more bandwidth (in GBs) was Facebook with a total of 48.99 Million GBs which mostly is due to Facebook video services.

The second was YouTube with a total of 35.95 Million GBs.

WhatsApp came third with 32.25 Million GBs, followed by TikTok with 25.93 Million GBs, and Instagram 12.51 with Million GBs.

Total Bandwidth (in GB) used in Social Media in Tanzania in Q1 2023

Mobile Money Transactions

The total number of mobile money transactions in Tanzania was 421,094,958 in March 2023 via 44,353,568 mobile accounts.

In December 2022, the total number of mobile money transactions was 410,741,935 via 40,953,496 mobile money accounts.

In this last report, TCRA did not disclose the value of mobile money transactions, which were TZS 13,9 trillion in December 2023 and reached TZS 140.9 trillion in 2022.