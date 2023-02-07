Mobile Money Transactions in Tanzania Reached USD 60.2 Billion in 2022, Internet Users Reached 31.1 Million

The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has recently released its Communication Statistics for Q4 2022 which indicates that the total value of mobile money transactions made by SIM cards registered in the country reached TZS 13,9 trillion in December and TZS 140.9 trillion in 2022.

TCRA provides information on the performance of the telecom sector every quarter. The purpose of the data is to provide a summary of the sector’s development.

Mobile Money Users

This is a count of all active SIM Cards with mobile money service accounts in Tanzania which have registered an activity/have been used at least once in the past three months.

The total number of mobile money accounts increased at an average rate of 0.97% in the quarter under review, reaching 40,953,496 in December 2022, from 40,353,939 in November 2022, and 40,169,159 in October 2022.

The total number of mobile money transactions reached 410,741,935 in December 2022 for a total value of TZS 13,899,743,783,982 (USD 5.9 billion), 40,353,939 in November 2022 (TZS 12,867,894,342,836 – USD 5.5 billion), and 40,169,159 in October 2022 (12,987,412,009,340 – USD 5.5 billion).

Vodacom has the largest market share with 39% of mobile money accounts in the market, followed by Tigo (27%), Airtel (22%), Halotel (9%), and TTCL (3%).

Tanzania Market Share of Mobile Money Subscriptions by Operator – December 2022

Internet Users

Internet subscriptions are either through cable modem, DSL, fiber-to-the-home/business, other fixed (wired) broadband subscriptions, satellite broadband, terrestrial fixed wireless broadband, handset-based, computer-based (USB/dongles), or mobile-broadband.

Mobile broadband means the total number of SIM cards that have accessed and use internet services in the last three months regardless of data speeds (GPRS, 3G, 4G, 5G).

The number of internet subscriptions reached 31,172,544 in December 2022. The total internet subscriptions grew at an average rate of 17% per year between 2018 and 2022.

Social Media Users

During the quarter ending December 2022, the social media service that used more bandwidth (in GBs) was Facebook with a total of 90.01 trillion GBs which mostly is due to Facebook video service.

It was followed by YouTube with a total of 34.97 trillion GBs, Whatsapp (31.67 trillion GBs), TikTok (21.95 trillion GBs), and Instagram (13.34 trillion GBs).

Total Bandwidth (in GB) used in Social Media in Tanzania