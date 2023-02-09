Tanzania To Allocate TZS 30 Billion for Airport Improvements in 2023/24, Minister Says

The Minister of Works and Transport Prof. Makame Mbarawa recently said that the government will allocate approximately TZS 30 billion in the financial year 2023/24 for the improvement of airport infrastructures in the country.

He made the announcement while launching the new logo of the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) and the improvements to the VIP Building at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) on 3rd February 2023.

He emphasized that the improvements in the airports will strengthen the provision of quality services in accordance with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“The government has planned to continue improving the infrastructure of the airports in this country by renovating them, building them and putting all the necessary infrastructure in accordance with international standards”, said Prof. Mbarawa

Tanzania Mainland has a total of 368 aerodromes, out of which 58 are maintained and operated by TAA.

In his speech to the parliament for the 2023/24 budget, Minister Mbarawa said that the Government is committed to improving the airports and to achieve that, the construction and improvement of airports in various regions of the country continued to be implemented.

These include the construction and renovation of Songea, Mtwara, Iringa, Musoma and Songwe Airports.

Furthermore, the contract for the construction of the first phase of the new Msalato International Airport in Dodoma has been signed and the contractor is in the preparatory stages to start construction.

The government has also already signed the agreement for the construction of the passenger building and its infrastructure, part of the second phase of the Msalato project.