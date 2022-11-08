Msalato Dodoma International Airport Construction Starts

On 30th October 2022, Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Msalato International Airport Construction, together with the Country Manager for Tanzania of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Dr. Patricia Leverley.

The Msalato International Airport Project is part of the government’s priority to relocate administrative functions from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam to the adminitrative capital Dodoma.

The new airport’s is aimed at enhancing Dodoma’s transport connectivity, with an expected annual capacity of approximately 50,000 aircraft and one million passengers, most of which international.

The airport is set to benefit an estimated regional population of more than 200 million people in East Africa and the international trade networks including business travelers and tourists.

Commenting on the project, President Samia said: “Our target is to increase business competition with other countries in the East African Region, Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the world at large as well as expanding markets for our local products.’’

The project is estimated to cost USD 329.47 million and is co-financed by AfDB (67.3%), Africa Growing Together Fund, (15.2 %), and the Government of Tanzania (17.5%).

The construction works are undertaken by the Chinese state-owned hydropower engineering and construction company Sinohydro & Beijing Construction Engineering.

The airport will be built in two phases, the first of which will be completed in 36 months and will include the building of a runway and terminal. The second phase will include passenger buildings and other infrastructure.