Tanga Port Upgrade Reached 91% Completion

The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) recently announced that the renovation and upgrading of the Tanga Port has reached 91% completion, and it expects the works to be completed in April 2023.

The announcement was made by Tanga Port’s Ag. Port Manager Masoud Mrisha who noted that the improvements will increase the efficiency of the port and decongest the port of Dar es Salaam.

The renovation works include increasing the depth of the gate for entry and turning of ships and improving berths 1 and 2 and will allow the port to handle 3 million mt of cargo per year as compared to the 0.75 million mt before the start of the works.

The works’ total cost is valued at TZS 428 billion and is entirely funded by the Government of Tanzania. The works are carried out by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

Works started in September 2020 and are expected to be completed in April 2023.

Tanzania’s main Indian Ocean ports are Dar es Salaam, Mtwara, and Tanga.

Dar es Salaam is the main one with a rated capacity of 14.1 million mt of dry cargo and 6 mt bulk liquid cargo.

The port serves the landlocked countries of Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Rwanda, Malawi, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

The Mtwara port, located on the southern coast of Tanzania, can handle 1 million mt of imports and exports per annum. The port is mainly designed to handle conventional and containerised cargo.

The Tanga port situated on the northern coast of Tanzania is the longest-serving port in East Africa. The current upgraded capacity is 1.2 million tons per annum.

The Port will also be used for receiving and exporting oil from Uganda through the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

A new USD 10 billion port project is being promoted by the current administration in the Bagamoyo Special Economic Zone (SEZ), 75 kilometres north of Dar-es-Salaam. It is one of the largest government infrastructure projects in the country.