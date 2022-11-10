Tanzania Annual Inflation Increases to 4.9% in October 2022

The National Bureau of Statistics of Tanzania (NBS) reveals that the Annual Headline Inflation Rate for the month of October 2022 has increased to 4.9% from 4.8% recorded in September 2022.

The overall index went up from 103.61 recorded in October 2021 to 108.73 in October 2022.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rates

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Inflation Rate for October 2022 has increased to 9.1% from 8.3% recorded in September 2022.

On the other hand, the Annual Inflation Rate for all items without Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages for October 2022 has decreased to 3.3% from 3.5% recorded in September 2022.

Changes in Tanzania National Consumer Price Indices (NCPI) for October 2022, (2020 = 100)

Tanzania Monthly Inflation Rate – October 2022

The National Consumer Price Index for October 2022 is 108.73 as it was recorded in September 2022.

The stagnation of the index is a result of an increase or decrease in prices for some food items and non-food items between the two periods.

Some of the food and non-food items that have shown an increase in prices include: rice by 4.3%, finger millet grains by 0.6%, maize grains by 2.0%, maize flour by 3.2%, poultry by 0.7%, fresh fish by 0.4%, fresh sardines by 8.9%, dried sardines by 1.0%, fruits by 0.7%, dried beans by 3.9%, soya by 5.1% and dried lentils by 0.9, liquefied hydrocarbons (gas) by 5.1%, firewood by 2.6%, mattresses by 2.3%, laundry soap powdered by 4.0% and food provided by full-service restaurants by 0.7%.

This increase has been counterbalanced by the decrease in prices for some food and non-food items.

Some of the food items and non-food items that have shown a decrease in prices include: wheat grains by 0.6%, cooking oil by 0.9%, groundnuts by 0.6%, vegetables by 1.1%, round potatoes by 5.6%, sweet potatoes by 1.6%, fresh Cassava by 1.2%, cooking bananas by 3.0%, cement by 0.2%, kerosene by 1.1%, charcoal by 0.2%, diesel by 2.5% and petrol by 5.8%.