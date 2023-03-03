President Hassan Asks Ministries To Improve and Speed Up Services to Investors

The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan has called for effective communication within the Tanzanian government to avoid conflicts and improve speed and service delivery.

President Samia made the call yesterday while opening the Private Meeting (Retreat) of Ministers and Permanent Secretaries held at the International Conference Hall (AICC) in Arusha, the first such meeting since she came to power.

She asked the ministers and permanent secretaries of her cabinet to remind each other of the principles of good leadership and working procedures in the Government based on existing laws, regulations, and guidelines.

She expressed concern about conflicting information from different leaders and departments, which can negatively impact the country’s trade and investment performance and emphasized the need for the government to work closely with the private sector to attract more investments and trading partners.

In this regard, she expressed her concern for foreign investors that are faced with a number of hurdles and frustrations once they get to Tanzania and emphasized that the goal is to make the country attract more investments and trading partners, and the government should be the facilitator in this exercise.

Furthermore, she asked the various ministers to talk about the achievements and to be quick in correcting any distortion.