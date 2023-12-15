EACOP Announces Arrival of First 100km Line Pipe in Tanzania

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) recently announced the arrival of the first 100km of line pipe at the port of Dar es Salaam.

This marks the beginning of the main construction phase of the cross-border pipeline project.

EACOP will transport crude oil from Uganda’s Lake Albert region to the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga in Tanzania, providing access to global markets. The project represents a substantial investment in the infrastructure of both Uganda and Tanzania.

Mr. Safiel Msovu, representing the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC), confirmed the arrival of the pipes during the inspection and announced that construction is ready to commence.

“The recently delivered pipes have a maximum length of 100 kilometers. We have initiated the process of moving them from Dar es Salaam to Tabora, the project’s central hub, and from there they will be distributed to other project locations,” he stated.

Mr. Msovu added that the installation of the pipes will begin in April of the following year, with the project’s development expected to be completed by 2025.

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Project is designed to transport 216,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani (Tanga) in Tanzania.

The Project is spearheaded by the EACOP Company, with significant ownership stakes held by various shareholders, including Total (62%), TPDC (15%), UNOC (15%), and CNOOC (8%).

Both the Governments of Tanzania and Uganda are actively involved in the project through their respective national oil companies.