Kigoma Region Gets Connected to Tanzania’s Electricity Grid

The President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan launched on 17th October 2002 the connection of the Kibondo and Kasulu districts in the Kigoma region to the national electricity grid.

The electricity from the grid replaces the one generated by the diesel-powered plants that cost the Tanzanian Government tens of billions of shillings annually to run.

Speaking at the event, President Hassan said this was part of the government’s plan to open up Kigoma’s economy, promote business relations with neighboring countries, and attract investors in the region.

Tanzania’s North West Transmission Grid

The North West Grid (NWG) 400 kV Nyakanazi-Kigoma Transmission Line Project of the African Development Bank (AfDB) aims to provide affordable and reliable main grid access to already electrified but isolated grids, and replace the expensive diesel-based power generating plants in Kigoma and Kasulu towns.

The project comprises: (i) Construction of a 280 km power line running from Nyakanazi to Kigoma in the northwestern part of Tanzania; (ii) Extension of the Nyakanazi substation & construction of a new substation at Kidahwe near Kigoma town; (iii) Integration of existing Kigoma &Kasulu 33 kV distribution networks to the main grid including supply of last-mile connection materials to serve at-least 10,000 potential consumers in Kigoma Region.

The Project forms part of the 1,080 km NWG stretching from Nyakanazi (via Kigoma, Mpanda, Sumbawanga and Tunduma) to Mbeya. Its overall cost is estimated at USD 186.12 million.