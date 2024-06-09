Tanzania Launches Solar PV, Electric Vehicles, and Energy Efficiency Project Office in Dodoma

The Ministry of Energy of Tanzania, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union (EU), has inaugurated the Energy Efficiency Project Office, a 146kW Solar PV system, and two electric vehicles (EVs) in Dodoma.

This initiative, part of the three-year project “Implementation of Tanzania’s 1st Energy Efficiency Action Plan,” launched in 2022, aims to transform Tanzania’s energy sector to address climate change and promote sustainable development.

The project has secured €8.75 million (over 24 billion TZS) in funding from the EU and UNDP, with an additional €600,000 (over 1.6 billion TZS) from the Embassy of Ireland.

The project aims to improve energy efficiency in households, industries, public utilities, and buildings, transitioning Tanzania towards greater energy sustainability.

It involves collaboration with beneficiary institutions, including the President’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT), Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organization (TIRDO), Tanzania Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA), Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Tanzania National Construction Council (NCC), Tanzania Rural Energy Agency (REA), and Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO).

The launch event, held in Dodoma on 30th May 2024, was attended by key figures including the EU Head of Natural Resources and the UNDP Senior Economics Advisor.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Hon. Doto Biteko, emphasized the government’s commitment to sustainable development and energy efficiency, highlighting the collaboration with the EU, UNDP, and the Embassy of Ireland.

“Today’s event embodies the Government of Tanzania’s commitment to sustainable development and energy efficiency, and it paves the way for a future where Tanzania leads in renewable energy and innovative technology. Together, we are building a resilient and prosperous nation for generations to come. We are grateful for the support of the European Union and the Embassy of Ireland in making energy efficiency a reality in Tanzania,” said Biteko.

Mr. Lamine Diallo, head of the Natural Resources in the EU Delegation to Tanzania, underscored the EU’s commitment to sustainable energy initiatives, focusing on reducing costs, lowering carbon emissions, and boosting economic activities while promoting gender equality.

“Key developments include implementing Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS), building codes, and the Young Women Scholarship Programme. The training and certification of Tanzania’s first energy auditors and managers, along with new state-of-the-art laboratories, demonstrate our focus on innovation and capacity building,” said Diallo.

UNDP Resident Representative Mr. Shigeki Komatsubara expressed gratitude for the financial and technical support from the EU and the Embassy of Ireland. “Over the past six months, the Embassy of Ireland has joined our energy efficiency efforts, providing additional funding to expand key initiatives in the action plan.”

E-Mobility, a crucial factor in the sustainable growth of the UN system, aims to achieve zero-carbon emissions and promote risk-informed sustainable development. This includes the substitution of Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) with cleaner energy alternatives.

UNDP also unveiled two EVs powered by a solar PV system in Dodoma, marking a significant step towards sustainable transportation. “UNDP urges more stakeholders to embrace electric mobility as a vital move towards reducing emissions and preserving the environment,” explained Komatsubara.

The launch of the Energy Efficiency Project Office in Dodoma underscores the beneficial partnership between the Ministry of Energy and UNDP, facilitating effective coordination and implementation of the project.

The project’s objective is to achieve zero-carbon emissions and promote risk-informed sustainable development, with a focus on e-mobility and solar-integrated technology to enhance energy resilience.