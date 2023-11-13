Tanzania-Uganda Sign Gas Pipeline Feasibility Study Agreement

The Governments of Tanzania and Uganda signed an agreement to commence a feasibility study for a gas pipeline project connecting the two countries.

The agreement was signed On 10th November 2023 in Dodoma, by Tanzania’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, and Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa.

The agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding from August 2018, initiated after Tanzania discovered about 57.54 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The study will evaluate the project’s structure, gas requirements, and pipeline dimensions.

During the singing ceremony, Dr. Biteko emphasized the importance of this project for energy development. Tanzania is focusing on increasing the availability of its natural gas resources and is seeking partners for exploration and development with the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

For her part, Hon. Nankabirwa highlighted the project’s significance for Uganda, noting the high demand for gas. The agreement includes plans for timely project activities, such as appointing a consultant, and reflects ongoing energy sector cooperation between the two countries.

Background of the Project

The Tanzania-Uganda gas pipeline project is a bilateral initiative to construct a natural gas pipeline that will transport gas from Tanzania’s southern regions to Uganda.

The pipeline is expected to boost energy security and economic growth in both countries, powering factories and generating electricity. The project is also anticipated to create jobs and attract foreign investment.

In Tanzania, the project will increase the demand for natural gas and boost gas extraction, particularly in the Lindi and Mtwara regions.

The country’s current gas processing capacity has reached 250 million cubic feet per day, with 80% used for electricity generation and 20% for industrial, household, and transportation use.

The project is part of East Africa’s broader energy integration efforts, aiming to enhance regional energy security and economic development.

It builds on the history of collaboration between Tanzania and Uganda in energy projects, including the 14-megawatt Kikagati hydropower project, the Masaka Mutukula to Mwanza power transmission project, and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.