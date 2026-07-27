The Latest

Yas Owner Axian To Acquire 100% Of Tanzanian Lender Letshego Faidika Bank

Axian, the group behind Yas mobile operator, is acquiring 100% of Letshego Faidika Bank Tanzania, a licensed Tier II commercial bank, with the transaction now under review by the country’s Fair Competition Commission. The deal forms part of Letshego Africa Holdings’ disposal of its Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda subsidiaries agreed on 27 April 2026, and would add a banking licence to a group that already operates the country’s second-largest mobile money service.
July 27, 2026
2 minute read
Axian Acquisition Letshego Bank Tanzania

Axian Digital Venture Holding and Management is set to acquire 100% of Letshego Faidika Bank Limited, a licensed Tier II commercial bank in Tanzania.

The transaction has been notified to Tanzania’s Fair Competition Commission (FCC), which has commenced its review and investigation.

The FCC has issued a public notice inviting written comments from any person with a material interest in the transaction, or who considers it may materially affect competition or their legitimate interests, within 14 days of first publication.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Free Edition

Comments may address whether the transaction is likely to substantially lessen competition in any relevant market in Mainland Tanzania, and any effect on customers, suppliers, competitors, employees or other directly affected market participants.

Axian Digital Venture Holding and Management Limited is incorporated under the laws of the United Arab Emirates and operates within the Axian Group’s investment and digibank and fintech divisions, covering financial services, digibank and fintech, properties and telecom.

Hassanein Shahreza Hiridjee, a French citizen and owner of Axian Digital Venture, will acquire and hold one share.

Letshego Faidika Bank Limited is incorporated in Tanzania and provides commercial banking, loan services, issuance services, electronic payment services, mobile and online banking, and acts as an agent for insurance companies.

Axian has described the transaction as a step in its strategy to build a leading pan-African financial services platform.

Tanzania Investment Guide 2026 Full Edition

Letshego Group Chief Executive Officer Reinette van der Merwe said the sale is intended to improve capital efficiency and strengthen the group’s balance sheet.

The Tanzanian filing is part of a wider disposal. On 27 April 2026, Letshego Africa Holdings agreed to sell 100% of its shareholding in its Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda subsidiaries to Axian Digital Venture Holdings and Management Limited.

The deal remains subject to regulatory and stock market approvals.

If cleared, it would place a licensed Tanzanian bank inside the group that already owns Yas Tanzania and Mixx by Yas, the country’s second-largest mobile money service.

Want to know more about Banking in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers Banking, plus key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

Download Free OverviewGet the Full Guide
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts
Central Bank of Tanzania BOT CBR Interest Rate Q3 2026
Read More

BOT Raises Tanzania Central Bank Rate to 6.25% for Q3 2026; GDP Growth Estimated at 6% in H1 2026, Driven by Agriculture, Construction, Mining, and Tourism

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) released its Monetary Policy Committee Statement of July 2026, in which it indicates that the MPC decided to raise the Central Bank Rate (CBR) from 5.75% to 6.25% for the third quarter of 2026. The decision aims to contain inflation driven by high energy, fertilizer, and transportation costs linked to the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East.
Bank of Tanzania Financial Stability Index 2014-2025
Read More

Tanzania Banking Assets Up 23.8%, Capital Markets Up 35.1%, Social Security Up 21.4%, Insurance Up 6.8% in 2025

The Bank of Tanzania Financial Stability Report for 2025 shows banking sector total assets grew 23.8% to TZS 76,975 billion, private sector credit expanded 23.5% with mining up 30.1% and trade up 29.4%, and the non-performing loans ratio fell to 2.8%, the lowest in the East African Community. Total capital market investment rose 35.1% to TZS 63,096.4 billion, social security assets grew 21.4% to TZS 25,921 billion, insurance assets rose 6.8% to TZS 2,633.6 billion, and foreign reserves stood at USD 6,312 million covering 5.2 months of imports.
Central Bank of Tanzania BOT CBR Interest Rate Q2 2026
Read More

BOT Keeps Tanzania Central Bank Rate at 5.75% for Q2 2026; GDP Growth Reached 6.2% in Q1 2026, Driven by Construction, Agriculture, Financial Services, and Tourism

The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) recently released its Monetary Policy Report of April 2026, in which it indicates that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep the Central Bank Rate (CBR) at 5.75% in Q2 2026. The decision reflects a cautious policy stance aimed at balancing the risks to inflation and economic growth outlook, in the face of the current unprecedented geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Tanzania banking sector performance Q1 2026
Read More

Tanzania Banking Sector Q1 2026 Performance: Net Profit Up 16% to TZS 671 Billion, Top Five Banks Hold 60–65% of Assets

Tanzania's banking sector recorded net profit after tax of TZS 671 billion in Q1 2026, up 16% from TZS 580 billion in Q1 2025, on total assets of TZS 84.6 trillion, according to AML Finance Limited. CRDB profit rose 19% to TZS 206 billion and NMB reached TZS 193 billion, while the top 5 banks now hold 60–65% of total sector assets, with average ROE at 10.6% and NPL at 6.5%.

Want to know more about investing in Tanzania? Our free overview of the Tanzania Business and Investment Guide 2026 covers the economy, key sectors and investment opportunities. The complete 141-page edition includes policies, taxation, key regulations, full macroeconomic data, and sources.

Download Free Overview Get the Full Guide