Yas Owner Axian To Acquire 100% Of Tanzanian Lender Letshego Faidika Bank

Axian Digital Venture Holding and Management is set to acquire 100% of Letshego Faidika Bank Limited, a licensed Tier II commercial bank in Tanzania.

The transaction has been notified to Tanzania’s Fair Competition Commission (FCC), which has commenced its review and investigation.

The FCC has issued a public notice inviting written comments from any person with a material interest in the transaction, or who considers it may materially affect competition or their legitimate interests, within 14 days of first publication.

Comments may address whether the transaction is likely to substantially lessen competition in any relevant market in Mainland Tanzania, and any effect on customers, suppliers, competitors, employees or other directly affected market participants.

Axian Digital Venture Holding and Management Limited is incorporated under the laws of the United Arab Emirates and operates within the Axian Group’s investment and digibank and fintech divisions, covering financial services, digibank and fintech, properties and telecom.

Hassanein Shahreza Hiridjee, a French citizen and owner of Axian Digital Venture, will acquire and hold one share.

Letshego Faidika Bank Limited is incorporated in Tanzania and provides commercial banking, loan services, issuance services, electronic payment services, mobile and online banking, and acts as an agent for insurance companies.

Axian has described the transaction as a step in its strategy to build a leading pan-African financial services platform.

Letshego Group Chief Executive Officer Reinette van der Merwe said the sale is intended to improve capital efficiency and strengthen the group’s balance sheet.

The Tanzanian filing is part of a wider disposal. On 27 April 2026, Letshego Africa Holdings agreed to sell 100% of its shareholding in its Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda subsidiaries to Axian Digital Venture Holdings and Management Limited.

The deal remains subject to regulatory and stock market approvals.

If cleared, it would place a licensed Tanzanian bank inside the group that already owns Yas Tanzania and Mixx by Yas, the country’s second-largest mobile money service.