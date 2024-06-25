Tanzania Export Processing Zones Authority Registers 250 Projects, Attracts $51.9 Million in Capital, and Creates 60,000 Jobs

The Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) has achieved remarkable milestones, registering 250 projects, attracting USD 51.9 million in capital investment, and creating over 60,000 direct jobs.

These accomplishments were highlighted during the visit of President Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau on 22nd June 2024.

During his three-day visit, President Embaló toured the Benjamin William Mkapa Special Economic Zone (BWM SEZ) in Dar es Salaam. EPZA’s Director General, Mr. Charles Itembe, provided insights into the Authority’s performance.

Over the past decade, investors under EPZA have injected a total of USD 2 billion (approximately TZS 5.2 trillion) into Tanzania, resulting in about USD 2.5 billion in export earnings.

Mr. Itembe emphasized that the Tanzanian government’s continued efforts to create a conducive business environment have been crucial to EPZA’s success in attracting capital and boosting export earnings.

The 250 registered factories span various sectors, including agriculture, mineral processing, packaging, and meat products, and have also contributed to over 100,000 indirect jobs.

Specifically, in the BWM SEZ, 21 active production buildings employ more than 4,500 Tanzanians directly and 8,600 indirectly.

The zone has attracted a total of USD 51.9 million in capital, facilitated exports worth USD 160.8 million, and contributed USD 82.9 million to the country’s expenditures. Leading sectors in the zone include agro-processing, smart cards, coffee, and textiles.

During his visit to Tanzania, Guinea-Bissau’s President met with the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan.

They agreed to enhance cooperation and relations in various sectors, including cashew production, particularly through research to enhance the entire value chain of the crop, including the establishment of cooperative societies to boost the crop and its price in the global market.

Other issues discussed included promoting trade and investment, enhancing cooperation in the blue economy sectors, health, education, defense, and security, as well as international matters.

President Samia stated that President Embaló’s visit has opened new doors for cooperation and relations. She made this statement after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding that will further strengthen existing cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their citizens.

For his part, President Embaló acknowledged and appreciated Tanzania’s contribution to the liberation of the African continent, including Guinea-Bissau. He also took this opportunity to invite President Samia to visit his country.

Additionally, President Embaló invited private sector stakeholders in Tanzania to use the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to invest in Guinea-Bissau and use the country as a gateway to boost trade and the West African region.