Tanzania Revokes 227 Mining License Applications and Declares No New Licenses Without Plan for Local Value Addition

Tanzania’s Minister of Minerals, Honorable Anthony Mavunde, disclosed that the Government, through the Mining Commission, has revoked a total of 227 license applications that did not meet the criteria for further processing.

He made the revelation on April 24th, 2024, in Dodoma, during a press conference.

“The Sixth Phase Government under the leadership of our beloved President, Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, continues to prioritize the development of the mining sector in the country. I want to make it clear that the Ministry of Minerals is not willing to undermine these noble efforts of our leader. That’s why last month we announced the cancellation of a total of 2,648 applications and licenses. Many thought we were joking; I want to tell you that the Government is not willing to see a few people holding onto areas without developing them according to the Mining Act, Chapter 123,” stated Hon. Mavunde.

Furthermore, Hon. Mavunde pointed out that these 227 applications were revoked due to non-payment of the required application fees according to the law and the lack of necessary documents accompanying the applications.

Moreover, Hon. Mavunde emphasized that the Ministry of Minerals will continue to implement the directives of the President to ensure that the mining sector continues to make a significant contribution to our country’s economy, and thus, those who are not willing to adhere to the existing mining laws and regulations will not be tolerated.

In this regards, Hon. Mavunde, during the presenation to the Parliamnet of his Ministry’s budget for 2024-2025 on 30th April 2024, announced that the Ministry will not issue Medium-Scale (ML) and Large-Scale (SML) licenses for mining all minerals, including strategic minerals and key minerals, to any investor unless they have a comprehensive plan to add value to the minerals locally.

The aim is to ensure that Tanzania benefits from the mineral resources that the country has blessed it with.

During his speech, Hon. Mavunde highlighted that the mining sector’s contribution to Tanzania’s GDP increased to 10.9% in the first three quarters of 2023 from 9.5% during the same period in 2022.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, in her address to Parliament in 2021, mentioned that the government had aimed for a 10% contribution to the country’s GDP from the mining sector by 2025.