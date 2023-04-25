Tanzania and India Sign Agreement to Develop Research in Strategic Minerals

The Permanent General of the Ministry of Minerals of Tanzania, Kheri Mahimbali, and the Indian Ambassador to Tanzania, Binaya Pradhan, signed on 29th April 2023 an agreement to collaborate on developing research areas in strategic minerals.

Additionally, the countries have agreed to cooperate in the mining sector and develop geophysical research utilizing high-resolution survey aircraft, in collaboration with the Tanzania Institute of Geology and Mineral Research (GST).

Both parties will cooperate in the training of mineral value addition for small-scale miners, particularly in gemstones, and will work together to develop human resources in mineral value addition activities.

The agreement is the outcome of the ongoing efforts by the Government through the Ministry of Minerals to promote mineral value-adding activities in the country by equipping the Tanzanian youth with the necessary skills for mineral value-adding activities.

The Tanzania Gemological Center (TGC) in Arusha, which provides training in mineral value-adding, particularly in the cutting and polishing of gemstones, mineral identification, and design, will be strengthened as part of this strategy.

In February 2023, Tanzania’s Minister of Minerals, Dr Doto Biteko announced that the government is investing TZS 19 billion to expand TGC.