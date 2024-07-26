Tanzania Mobile Subscriptions Surge by 5% in Q2 2024, Smartphone Usage Hits 31.5%

The Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has recently released its Communication Statistics for Q2 2024 which provides information on the performance of the telecom sector.

Telecom Subscriptions

TCRA indicates that the number of telecom subscriptions in June 2024 reached 76.6 million, up from 73.4 million in March 2024, representing a quarterly increase of 4.3%, with a significant increase in subscriptions of around 3.2 million.

Mobile subscriptions represented 99.9% of all subscriptions.

Vodacom commanded the largest market share of P2P (Person-to-Person) mobile subscriptions with 30.5%, followed by Tigo at 28.5%, Airtel at 25.8%, Halotel at 13%, and TTCL at 2.2%.

No operator in Tanzania has a market share greater than 35%, a minimum significant level for a dominant operator, indicating healthy competition among operators.

However, for M2M (Machine-to-Machine) mobile subscriptions, Vodacom controls the market with 56.9%. Airtel ranks second with 34.0%, followed by Halotel with 5.9%, Tigo with 2.6%, and TTCL with 0.7%.

Tanzania Operators Subscriptions Market Shares – June 2024

As of June 2024, the penetration of smartphones increased to 31.55% from 30.92% recorded in March 2024.

Mobile Money Subscriptions

Mobile money subscriptions increased by 5% from 53 million accounts in the quarter ending March 2024 to 56 million in June 2024.

The trend of mobile money transactions for the past five years indicates that transactions have increased from 3 billion in 2019 to 5.3 billion in 2023, representing a 19% annual growth rate. During the same period, average transactions per subscriber decreased from 117 to 100.

In its report, TCRA did not disclose the value of mobile money transactions, which reached TZS 140.9 trillion in 2022.

Tanzania Mobile Money Operators Market Share – June 2024

Tanzania’s mobile money market is very competitive as Tigo Pesa, M-Pesa, and Airtel money control around 89% of the market share by subscription, led by M-Pesa with 37.2% market share.

Mobile money accounts are increasing at an average rate of 1.9% per month during the quarter under review.

Mobile money transactions increased from 52,990,091 in June to 55,710,758 in June 2024, recording a 5.1% growth.

Internet Subscriptions

Total internet subscriptions reached 39.3 million in June 2024, compared to 36.8 million in March 2024 (+7%).

Mobile wireless accounted for 99.5% of all internet subscriptions (39,214,908), followed by fixed wired, and fixed wireless.