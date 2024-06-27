Air France to Replace Dar-Paris Route with Kilimanjaro-Paris

French air carrier Air France has announced that on 18th November 2024, it will inaugurate a new route from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), as an extension of Zanzibar (also in Tanzania).

The Paris-Zanzibar-Kilimanjaro route will replace the Paris-Zanzibar-Dar Es Salam route operated by Air France until now.

This new route will be operated 3 times a week –Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays–using Airbus A350-900 aircraft equipped with 34 seats in Business, 24 in Premium Economy, and 266 in Economy.

Dar Es Salam will remain accessible via Amsterdam, with KLM operating flights to the Tanzanian capital seven times a week (as an extension of Kilimanjaro five times a week, as an extension of Zanzibar two times a week).

Rajat Kumar, the Country Manager for Air France-KLM in Tanzania, explained that the decision to establish the Paris-Kilimanjaro route is strategic, aiming to address the rising demand for travel to East Africa.

He emphasized that Kilimanjaro is a gateway to the region’s well-known natural beauty and adventure opportunities, aligning with the airline’s commitment to offering diverse and enriching travel experiences.

The change in route comes just a year after Air France announced its return to Tanzania in June 2023.

Air France flight times (in local time)