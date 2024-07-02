TanzaniaInvest Partners with ESRF to Amplify Economic Insights and Regional Investment Guides

On 1st July 2024, TanzaniaInvest, the leading online platform for investors interested in Tanzania, and the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF), a premier policy research organization in Tanzania, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the coverage and visibility of economic information related to Tanzania.

Through this partnership, ESRF will provide TanzaniaInvest with comprehensive economic research, data, and insights. TanzaniaInvest will leverage its robust online platform and expertise to amplify and promote this economic information to investors and stakeholders interested in Tanzania’s economic landscape.

ESRF has also prepared a regional investment guides that will be distributed via TanzaniaInvest. These guides aims to provide detailed insights into regional economic opportunities, investment climates, and sector-specific analyses across Tanzania.

This collaboration ensures that investors receive accurate and valuable economic information crucial for making informed investment decisions in Tanzania. By leveraging ESRF’s expertise and TanzaniaInvest’s reach, the partnership aims to foster greater understanding and interest in Tanzania’s economic sectors among both local and international investors.

At the MoU signing ceremony held at ESRF headquarters in Dar es Salaam, Prof. Fortunata Songora Makene, Executive Director of ESRF, remarked: “This partnership with TanzaniaInvest is pivotal for disseminating our economic research and regional investment guide. Together, we aim to enhance transparency and accessibility to economic data, supporting sustainable economic growth in Tanzania.”

Eric Tirabassi, Chief Editor of TanzaniaInvest, added: “Through this partnership, TanzaniaInvest will play a crucial role in delivering ESRF’s economic insights and the regional investment guide to our audience. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive economic information that empowers investors and promotes economic development in Tanzania.”

About the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF)

The Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF) is a leading policy research organization in Tanzania dedicated to providing high-quality economic research, data, and policy analysis. Established in 1994, ESRF aims to support evidence-based policymaking and foster sustainable economic development in Tanzania.

About TanzaniaInvest

TanzaniaInvest is the foremost online platform providing up-to-date economic information and resources to investors interested in Tanzania. Covering all major economic sectors, TanzaniaInvest is recognized for its comprehensive investment news and reports, supporting informed investment decisions in Tanzania.