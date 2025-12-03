President Samia Suluhu Hassan Warns Against Foreign Interference, Reaffirms Tanzania’s Sovereignty and Political Stability After Election Unrest

On 2nd December 2025, Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan addressed the nation in Dar es Salaam, emphasizing Tanzania’s political stability, national reconciliation, constitutional reforms, and sovereignty in response to the October 29, 2025, election unrest and related fatalities.

Speaking at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) before the Dar es Salaam Region Council of Elders, President Hassan stressed the separation of religion and state.

She highlighted the government’s R4 philosophy—Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms, and Rebuilding—as central to addressing the unrest and advancing governance.

She defended government achievements in healthcare, education, and economic growth, asserting, “Is it our mistake to make Tanzania a safe and livable country where people are happy, is that our mistake?”

President Hassan detailed ongoing constitutional review and reconciliation processes, stressing inclusivity and structured legal reforms.

“A constitution is a process… first we must reconcile, understand what we are aiming for, and determine the direction. Then we draft our constitution based on what we have agreed upon,” she said.

On foreign interference, the President warned international actors against influencing Tanzania’s politics.

She stated, “They still think they are our masters… because of the little money they give us. And that money is barely available nowadays. We do business so that they gain and we gain.”

She emphasized that Tanzania’s natural resources—including minerals, fertile land, fisheries, and tourism assets—are to be protected and leveraged for national benefit.

“The builder of the nation is the citizen. This is the time for Tanzanians to unite and protect what God has created here for us,” she added.

She also warned internal actors against attempting to destabilize the country, stating, “Whenever they come, we are prepared… we will act within the law to maintain order and protect democratic institutions.”

Election Unrest and International Response

The 29th October 2025 general election triggered widespread unrest in multiple regions, including Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar, resulting in several fatalities and injuries.

Human rights groups and some international observers raised concerns over political freedoms and the treatment of opposition supporters.

On 20th November 2025, the European Parliament passed a resolution condemning post-election killings in Tanzania, calling for the release of opposition leader Tundu Lissu, and for new elections.

It also urged investigations and requested a review of the EU’s 2025 Annual Action Plan for Tanzania.