Tanzania Launches Youth-Focused Investment Strategies And Establishes Youth Resource Center To Boost Jobs

The Government of Tanzania has announced eight strategies aimed at attracting investment with priority for youth employment.

The plan was presented on 28th November 2025 in Dar es Salaam by Minister of State in the President’s Office for Planning and Investment, Prof. Kitila Mkumbo, during the inauguration of the Board of Directors of Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA).

The strategies include:

establishing a Youth Investors Resource Centre in Mabibo, Dar es Salaam; launching a land and industry programme for young university graduates in specific zones (e.g., Nala, Kwala, Bunda); deploying TISEZA investment services across all provinces by 2028; building low-cost industrial sheds in partnership with private sector; r regularly introducing new investment incentives and inviting investor feedback; holding investor-forum meetings quarterly from January 2026; prioritising industrial development of Bagamoyo ahead of the new port; boosting investment in export-oriented industries that substitute major imports.

Prof. Mkumbo said the youth-focused centre will provide training, technical support and facilitation to help young people register companies, access capital and establish manufacturing plants.

By granting young investors access to land, infrastructure and simplified industrial accommodation, the government aims to foster youth-led manufacturing enterprises and broader participation in the country’s industrialisation agenda.

This initiative complements the establishment of TISEZA earlier in 2025 by merging former agencies TIC and EPZA to streamline procedures and make investment facilitation more efficient.